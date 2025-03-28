Quick Drag: Raja and Raven Serve Up the Ugly Truth

We’re down to the final 6 on season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and on last week’s episode, these glamazons had to showcase their “ugliest dresses” on the runway – quite a tough challenge for these queens who have been serving some amazing looks this season.

Did anyone understand the assignment though? Raven leans into this week’s theme in a Mormon schoolteacher/Olive Oyl get up and Raja still looks stunning (I guess she just can’t do ugly even if forced to) as they dole out a whole lot of boots and very few toots on the latest “Fashion Photo Ruview” and find out which look gets a succinct,

“I’m annoyed” from Raja.