Celeb Snaps: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy, Michelle Monaghan, and more

Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski at the 42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival Presents – ‘The Handmaids Tale’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.
Ever Carradine at the 42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival Presents – ‘The Handmaids Tale’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.
O-T Fagbenle at the 42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival Presents – ‘The Handmaids Tale’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.
Logan Paul and Jake Paul at Crane Club for Max’s ‘Paul American’ reality series afterparty on March 26, 2025.
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Amber Riley attends 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Byran Terrell Clark attends 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicco Annan and Ts Madison attend 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Phil Riportella, Olivia Palermo, Simon Huck, & Johannes Huebl at the BAND-AID® Brand x The Met first aid collection unveiling event in New York City on Wednesday, March 26 in New York City.
Olivia Palermo at the BAND-AID® Brand x The Met first aid collection unveiling event in New York City on Wednesday, March 26.
Claudia Winkleman attends the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.
Carey Mulligan outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.
Michelle Monaghan outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.
Tom Hardy attends the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.
Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren attend the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.
