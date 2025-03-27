Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy, Michelle Monaghan, and more

Michael Prieve
3 Min Read
London Premiere of ‘MobLand’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski at the 42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival Presents – ‘The Handmaids Tale’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.

42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival Presents - 'The Handmaids Tale'
PHOto Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Ever Carradine at the 42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival Presents – ‘The Handmaids Tale’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.

42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival Presents - 'The Handmaids Tale'
PHOto Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

O-T Fagbenle at the 42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival Presents – ‘The Handmaids Tale’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.

Read

Meet Instagram Hottie: Douglas Joseph

Celeb Snaps: Connie Britton, Aimee Lou Wood, James Norton, Pamela Anderson, and more

Charlie Hunnam Adopts 2 Kittens, Sugar Plum and Gingerbread, from River Valley Animal Rescue

42nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival Presents - 'The Handmaids Tale'
PHOto Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Logan Paul and Jake Paul at Crane Club for Max’s ‘Paul American’ reality series afterparty on March 26, 2025.

New York Afterparty For The Premiere Of 'Paul American'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

2025 #GLAAD Honors
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD

Amber Riley attends 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

2025 #GLAAD Honors
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD

Byran Terrell Clark attends 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

2025 #GLAAD Honors
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD

Nicco Annan and Ts Madison attend 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

2025 #GLAAD Honors
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD

Phil Riportella, Olivia Palermo, Simon Huck, & Johannes Huebl at the BAND-AID® Brand x The Met first aid collection unveiling event in New York City on Wednesday, March 26 in New York City.

Olivia Palermo co-hosts the BAND-AID® Brand x The Met
Photo credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo at the BAND-AID® Brand x The Met first aid collection unveiling event in New York City on Wednesday, March 26.

Olivia Palermo co-hosts the BAND-AID® Brand x The Met
Photo credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Claudia Winkleman attends the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.

London Premiere of ‘MobLand’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Carey Mulligan outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.

Celebrities at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show studios
Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Michelle Monaghan outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.

Celebrities at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show studios
Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Tom Hardy attends the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.

London Premiere of ‘MobLand’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren attend the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.

London Premiere of ‘MobLand’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

