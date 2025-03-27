A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Megan Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, exposed the savage direct message MGK sent him on Instagram amid the actress’ pregnancy with the musician. “Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS 🐀👮‍♂️,” the rocker wrote. “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.” [People]

I guess Brian Austin Green can stop asking, because Megan Fox has given birth.

Have you received your invite yet? Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah. [Celebitchy]

Matt Damon is looking shredded and shirtless on the set of The Odyssey. [omg blog]

Jeff Probst cried on Survivor, and so did everyone else. [Pajiba]

Rosamund Pike went for something different. [Go Fug Yourself]

Bozoma Saint John posts a statement after Garcelle Beauvais quits RHOBH. [Reality Tea]

Sherri Shepherd dishes on heated confrontation with Nia Long at the Othello premiere. [Page Six]

It’s official – Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak are dating! [Us Weekly]

The date on which Katy Perry is traveling into space has been revealed. [Billboard]

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Justin Bieber cuddling his son Jack.