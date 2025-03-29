Lil Nas X on why he turned down a Taylor Swift collaboration

In a recent revelation, chart-topping artist Lil Nas X disclosed that a potential collaboration with pop phenomenon Taylor Swift didn’t materialize despite initial discussions.
During his appearance at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards, the mastermind behind “Old Town Road” revealed that Swift extended an invitation for him to add his creative touch to a track, but the artistic connection didn’t quite click.
“We were working on something,” Lil Nas X told E! News‘ Francesca Amiker. “She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen.”
While fans expressed disappointment over the missed musical union, the boundary-pushing artist expressed genuine admiration for Swift.
“I’m proud of my girl. I love the album. She’s been doing her thing. She’s at the very tippety top. I’m thankful that she even considered me,” he added.
The artist remained optimistic about future possibilities with Swift, hinting at potential collaborations down the road.
“When it happens… Global. World. Tay-Tay and Nassy,” Lil Nas X expressed his excitement.
Currently, Lil Nas X is channeling his creative energy into his forthcoming album, “Dreamboy,” scheduled to drop this summer.
Swift, meanwhile, continues her reign over the music industry while garnering attention for her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.
The pop icon’s personal life has become a focal point of public interest, particularly her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs player.
The power couple has dominated headlines throughout the past year, creating buzz across both entertainment and sports media.
Swift’s presence at numerous Chiefs games, supporting Kelce during his milestone season, has become a regular sight. Following Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIX defeat, the pair reportedly enjoyed quality time together during a private getaway. Their public appearances have included romantic outings in New York and Utah.
