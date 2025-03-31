Chappell Roan says, ‘All of my friends who have kids are in hell’

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Chappell Roan states that having children can be hellish, and not all parents are bothered by it. [NBC News]
Um, Pete Hegseth has been bringing his third wife to high-level foreign security meetings. [Celebitchy]
Benito Skinner has debuted the new trailer for his comedy series, Overcompensating. [omg blog]
Adolescence has struck an exposed nerve in the manoverse. [Pajiba]
Celebrities came out to celebrate their various Paleyfests! [Go Fug Yourself]
Seth Rogen suspected Jax Taylor‘s cocaine usage after binging on Vanderpump Rules. [Reality Tea]
Richard Chamberlain, Shogun and Thorn Birds star, has died at 90. [Boy Culture]
Kyle Jenner and Jennifer Lopez attended hairstylist Jesus Guerrero‘s funeral. [Us Weekly]
Sean Kingston and his mother have been convicted in a $1 million fraud scheme. [NBC News]
Former NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney has been arrested on felony assault after an alleged domestic dispute with her husband. [Page Six]
TikTok star Chris Olsen is getting his own SiriusXM radio show. [Rolling Stone]
Prince Harry has been accused of bullying by a chair of the charity that he co-founded. [NYT]
With the new FAA rule, it will be much harder to track Taylor Swift and Elon Musk when they fly private. [Gizmodo]
The FCC received 125 complaints about Kendrick Lamar’s concert at the Super Bowl, according to public records obtained by WIRED, with many focusing on the lack of white performers. [WIRED]
INSTAGRAM NIBBLE
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were spotted together.
