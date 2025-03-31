Democracy Watch: Liberation Day is coming, Trump doesn’t give a crap if auto prices rise because of tariffs, now Denmark pretty much hates the US, and more

Socialite Life is a lively celebrity and pop culture website that offers a daily dose of divas, drag queens, hot male celebrities, models, and all the latest celebrity news. Given that our democracy is currently in turmoil, we feel compelled to keep everyone informed about the chaotic situation the Trump administration is creating in this country.

In Democracy Watch, we’ll share a roundup of the most alarming and mostly illegal activities that the Trump administration engages in a few times a week, along with some ridiculous things that Donald Trump and co-president Elon Musk are attempting to do.

We’ll also offer some useful resources to keep you informed about current events and guide you on how you can help prevent the United States from becoming the next Russia.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 26, 2025) announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on imported automobiles and auto parts, gambling that consumers will accept higher prices on cars today in return for the promise of regaining lost manufacturing jobs in the future. Speaking in the Oval Office, the president said he was acting to encourage the return of auto manufacturing to the United States, predicting “tremendous growth” in the industry and enormous new tax revenue for the U.S. Treasury. “We’ll effectively be charging a 25 percent tariff. But if you build your car in the United States, there is no tariff,” Trump told reporters. [The Washington Post – Gifted]

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he “couldn’t care less” if car prices spike because of his 25 percent tariffs on auto imports, saying the levies will prompt more people to buy American cars. “I couldn’t care less. I hope [foreign automakers] raise their prices, because if they do, people are going to buy American-made cars. We have plenty,” he said in the interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker that aired Saturday (March 29, 2025). During the interview, he said he did not warn U.S. automakers against hiking prices on their cars as reported by some news organizations. He said his message to industry leaders was: “Congratulations, if you make your car in the United States, you’re going to make a lot of money. If you don’t, you’re going to have to probably come to the United States, because if you make your car in the United States, there is no tariff.” [The Washington Post – Gifted]

President Donald Trump says Wednesday (April 2, 2025) will be “Liberation Day” — a moment when he plans to roll out a set of tariffs that he promises will free the United States from foreign goods. The details of Trump’s next round of import taxes are still sketchy. Most economic analyses say average U.S. families would have to absorb the cost of his tariffs in the form of higher prices and lower incomes. But an undeterred Trump is inviting CEOs to the White House to say they are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in new projects to avoid the import taxes. He wants to announce import taxes, including “reciprocal” tariffs that would match the rates charged by other countries and account for other subsidies. Trump has talked about taxing the European Union, South Korea, Brazil and India, among other countries. [AP]

Someone is scared! President Donald Trump said Thursday (March 25, 2025) that he was pulling the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, citing concerns about the House’s slim margin to enact his legislative agenda. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Stefanik “will stay in Congress” after her nomination for the administration post had stalled for months. [NBC News]

In a major overhaul, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will lay off 10,000 workers and shut down entire agencies, including ones that oversee billions of dollars in funds for addiction services and community health centers across the country. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized the department he oversees as an inefficient “sprawling bureaucracy” in a video announcing the restructuring Thursday. He faulted the department’s 82,000 workers for a decline in Americans’ health. “I want to promise you now that we’re going to do more with less,” Kennedy said in the video, posted to social media. [AP]

The US secretary of defense Pete Hegseth has a tattoo that appears to read “infidel” or “non-believer” in Arabic, according to recently posted photos on his social media account. In photos posted on Tuesday (March 25, 2025) on X, the Fox News host turned US defense secretary had what appears to be a tattoo that says “kafir”, an Arabic term used within Islam to describe an unbeliever. Hegseth appears to have also had the tattoo in another Instagram photo posted in July 2024. Some people on social media criticized Hegseth for getting a tattoo that could be considered offensive to Muslims, especially as the US military seeks to represent a diverse pool of faiths. It is estimated that upwards of 5,000 to 6,000 US military members practice Islam. “This isn’t just a personal choice; it’s a clear symbol of Islamophobia from the man overseeing U.S. wars,” posted Nerdeen Kiswani, a pro-Palestinian activist in New York. [The Guardian]

Pete Hegseth Got a New Tattoo in Arabic. Here's What It Means https://twp.ai/1VSXt8 — #TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) 2025-03-27T18:11:52.000Z

The White House is publicly defending Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he texted sensitive military information in a Signal chat. But behind the scenes, administration insiders are starting to express doubts about the Pentagon chief’s judgment. Officials agree national security adviser Mike Waltz, who accidentally invited a journalist to a group chat with senior leaders, could more easily take the fall for a scandal that has embarrassed the administration — which may end up sparing Hegseth his job. But Republican hawks, Pentagon officials and even some inside the White House now believe Hegseth also messed up by sending likely classified details from his phone. And that has the potential to undermine his credibility in the administration. [Politico]

Don’t drink the tap water in Utah! [AP]

There’s understandably a lot of talk in the air about significant numbers of 2024 Trump voters feeling some buyer’s remorse as the 47th president’s actual agenda unfolds. Those who backed him because they wanted a return to economic normalcy, for example, are not going to be very happy with the price-inflating trade war he has launched or the public-sector austerity program he has undertaken to the detriment of popular federal programs and benefits. And swing voters surely did not think they were electing a dictator. Yet it is increasingly clear that Trump’s key advisers think of him exactly that way. [NY Mag]

Two major law firms are taking the Trump regime to court on Friday, seeking to block executive orders that the firms say target them for zealous representation of clients and their hearty pro bono work. The lawsuit by the Jenner & Block firm, filed in federal district court in Washington, D.C., alleges violations of the First Amendment guarantees to free speech and free association. It also alleges the order violates the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment by hurting the firm’s ability to practice law and violates the Sixth Amendment for undermining the relationship between attorneys and their clients and clients’ right to lawyers of their choosing. A separate lawsuit by the WilmerHale law firm said the executive action Trump took on Thursday (March 27, 2025) punishes the firm for employing former special counsel Robert Mueller and other public servants who worked alongside him. [NPR]

Did you know that we’re all paying for Kristi Noem‘s personal travel expenses? [AP]

Denmark’s foreign minister dressed down the United States for its disrespect, hours after Vice President JD Vance visited an American military base in Greenland. Speaking in a two-minute video message on Friday night, in which he addressed Americans directly, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen appealed for an end to the hostile messaging from Washington. “Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course, we are open to criticism,” Rasmussen said. “But let me be completely honest: We do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered.”

Dear American friends.



We agree that status quo in the Artcic is not an option.



So let’s talk about how we can fix it – together.



Lars Løkke Rasmussen

Danish Foreign Minister pic.twitter.com/vQrcUP7cwi — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) March 28, 2025

The Trump regime seemingly is not a fan of peace, as they fired the staff of the U.S. Institute of Peace late Friday (March 28, 2025) night, less than two weeks after forcibly removing the congressionally funded organization’s president and installing in his place an agent of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service aimed at cutting the size of government. USIP employees told The Washington Post that between 200 and 300 people — nearly the entirety of the institute’s headquarters staff — had been fired. The employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution from the Trump administration, said some employees were offered severance and one additional month of health insurance, in exchange for their signatures to waive their rights to sue. [The Washington Post – Gifted]

DOGE seems intent on killing the social security system. The so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is starting to put together a team to migrate the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) computer systems entirely off one of its oldest programming languages in a matter of months, potentially putting the integrity of the system—and the benefits on which tens of millions of Americans rely—at risk. The project is being organized by Elon Musk lieutenant Steve Davis, multiple sources who were not given permission to talk to the media tell WIRED, and aims to migrate all SSA systems off COBOL, one of the first common business-oriented programming languages, and onto a more modern replacement like Java within a scheduled tight timeframe of a few months. Under any circumstances, a migration of this size and scale would be a massive undertaking, experts tell WIRED, but the expedited deadline runs the risk of obstructing payments to the more than 65 million people in the US currently receiving Social Security benefits. [WIRED]

How You Can Help Save Democracy

Join an Indivisible group in your area. The organization strives for an inclusive democracy where everyone has a voice and challenges and replaces right-wing political agendas. Through grassroots organizing, lobbying, media campaigns, and advocacy strategies, activists pressure elected officials to support progressive values.

Check out the new Indivisible Guide: “INDIVISIBLE: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO DEMOCRACY ON THE BRINK” — Strategies, Tactics, & Tips For How Everyday Americans Can Fight Back Together Wherever We Live