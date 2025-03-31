Politics

Donald Trump is trying to figure out a way to serve a third term as president

Miu von Furstenberg
4 Min Read
Donald Trump
Photo Credit: Bonnie Cash/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com

President Donald Trump declared Sunday (March 30, 2025) he’s “not joking” about pursuing a potential third term, marking his second mention of this possibility in under three weeks.

During a phone conversation with NBC News’s Kristen Welker discussing the prospect of a third term, she noted, “I’m hearing — you don’t sound like you’re joking. I’ve heard you joke about this a number of times.”

“No, no, I’m not joking,” Trump confirmed, as reported by NBC News.

The former president went on to claim that he possesses “the highest poll numbers of any Republican for the last 100 years.”

“We’re in the high 70s in many polls, in the real polls, and you see that. And, and you know, we’re very popular. And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that,” Trump elaborated regarding a third term. “But, I mean, I basically tell them, we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

The topic initially surfaced during a St. Patrick’s Day gathering on March 12, which included House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Ireland’s leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and various lawmakers.

When questioned about how he might secure a third White House term, Trump informed Welker, “There are, there are methods which you could do it, as you know.”

Welker presented a scenario: “Well, let me throw out one where President Vance would run for office and then would, basically, if, if you — if he won, at the top of the ticket, would then pass the baton to you.”

Trump responded, “Well, that’s one. But there are others, too. There are others.”

He declined to provide additional examples.

During the call with Welker, after she mentioned that the presidency “is the toughest job there is,” Trump expressed his enjoyment of “working,” according to NBC News.

“Would you, would you — you wouldn’t want to pass the baton to Vice President Vance?” Welker inquired, to which Trump stated that “it’s too early … to even think about it.”

In a statement emailed to The Hill, White House communications director Steven Cheung remarked, “Americans overwhelmingly approve and support President Trump and his America First policies.”

“As the President said, it’s far too early to think about it and he is focused on undoing all the hurt Biden has caused and Making America Great Again,” Cheung concluded.

