Donald Trump is trying to figure out a way to serve a third term as president

President Donald Trump declared Sunday (March 30, 2025) he’s “not joking” about pursuing a potential third term, marking his second mention of this possibility in under three weeks.

During a phone conversation with NBC News’s Kristen Welker discussing the prospect of a third term, she noted, “I’m hearing — you don’t sound like you’re joking. I’ve heard you joke about this a number of times.”

“No, no, I’m not joking,” Trump confirmed, as reported by NBC News.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to depart at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The former president went on to claim that he possesses “the highest poll numbers of any Republican for the last 100 years.”

“We’re in the high 70s in many polls, in the real polls, and you see that. And, and you know, we’re very popular. And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that,” Trump elaborated regarding a third term. “But, I mean, I basically tell them, we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

The topic initially surfaced during a St. Patrick’s Day gathering on March 12, which included House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Ireland’s leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and various lawmakers.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump and 18 others facing felony charges have been ordered to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Jail by August 25. (Photo by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

When questioned about how he might secure a third White House term, Trump informed Welker, “There are, there are methods which you could do it, as you know.”

Welker presented a scenario: “Well, let me throw out one where President Vance would run for office and then would, basically, if, if you — if he won, at the top of the ticket, would then pass the baton to you.”

Trump responded, “Well, that’s one. But there are others, too. There are others.”

He declined to provide additional examples.

During the call with Welker, after she mentioned that the presidency “is the toughest job there is,” Trump expressed his enjoyment of “working,” according to NBC News.

Photo Credit: Doug Mills / Pool via CNP/AdMedia

“Would you, would you — you wouldn’t want to pass the baton to Vice President Vance?” Welker inquired, to which Trump stated that “it’s too early … to even think about it.”

In a statement emailed to The Hill, White House communications director Steven Cheung remarked, “Americans overwhelmingly approve and support President Trump and his America First policies.”

“As the President said, it’s far too early to think about it and he is focused on undoing all the hurt Biden has caused and Making America Great Again,” Cheung concluded.