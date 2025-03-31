Morgan Wallen bizarrely walks off the SNL stage as credits start to roll

The “bad boy of country music” reputation continues to follow Morgan Wallen after his latest appearance on Saturday Night Live.
The country star made an unexpected early departure from the stage during the show’s closing moments, leaving before the traditional credits sequence alongside host Mikey Madison and the cast.
Following his swift exit, Wallen shared an Instagram post featuring a private jet with the caption “Get me to God’s country.”
Prior to his departure, the performer—who delivered renditions of “I’m the Problem” and “Just in Case”—exchanged whispered words with Mikey, who embraced him before he left. His actions sparked confusion among viewers, with some criticizing his perceived discourtesy. Speculation arose about potential dissatisfaction with the show, despite this being his second appearance following a December 2020 performance.
Sources close to the artist informed Page Six that Wallen harbored no ill feelings and thoroughly enjoyed his time with the production.
The singer’s history with SNL includes a canceled 2020 debut due to COVID protocol violations. In 2021, he faced backlash for using the N-word, later telling Billboard in 2023, “I will never make an excuse” for dropping the racial slur.
Despite controversies, Wallen, 31, achieved professional success, securing album of the year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Most recently, in December, he entered a guilty plea for two misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges stemming from an April 2024 incident involving throwing a chair from a rooftop. His sentence included a seven-day DUI education program and two years’ probation.
