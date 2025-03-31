Male Model Monday: Linus Weber, Matty Carrington, Stefano Tomadini, Maverick McConnell, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?
We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Linus Weber, Matty Carrington, Stefano Tomadini, Maverick McConnell, and more!
Check out the pics and videos!
Hello there, River Vipperi.
Marlon McKenzie beaches it.
Justin Petzschke is at the beach.
Christopher Lima goes for the drama.
Arnold Strachovsky in his briefs.
Jonathan Sari is in the Maldives.
Michael Yerger, at work.
Joey Gore‘s favorite pics.
Dimitris Papanikolaou in his briefs.
Rolf Rodrigues is at work.
Jhonatan Mujica and his body parts.
Tyler James is detoxing.
Samuel Watson and friends for Emporio Armani.
A Maverick McConnell bulk update.
Matty Carrington and Stefano Tomadini for DSquared2.
Selfie time with Linus Weber.
