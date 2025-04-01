Celeb Snaps: Michael B Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Caitriona Balfe, Rami Malek, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

GRAMMY® award-winning artist Lionel Richie performed a special concert exclusively for Wells Fargo credit cardholders at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer on March 29, 2025. Richie delivered an unforgettable night to the sold-out crowd, performing a hit-filled set – from “Hello” to “Stuck on You” and “Dancing on the Ceiling” – before bringing the house down with “All Night Long.” Between songs, he shared stories and interacted with fans, reminiscing about the joy of playing in an intimate venue for the first time in years.

Photo credit: Stephen Bondio

Daniel Craig appears on the ‘Che Tempo Fa’ show in Milan, Italy on March 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Comi/Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Jason Momoa appears on Today in New York Cty on March 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Actor Nick Barrotta raises a glass of soulfully handcrafted Santa Almagia Mezcal to celebrate his breakout role in Tyler Perry’s Duplicity during the film’s premiere week at The Ivy Kitchen and Bar, Huntington, New York on March 30, 2025.

Photo courtesy: Nicolas DiMatteo for Santa Almagia Mezcal

Actor Nick Barrotta, with brother Michael Barrotta, celebrates his breakout role in Tyler Perry’s Duplicity during the film’s premiere week at The Ivy Kitchen and Bar, Huntington, New York, on March 30, 2025, by raising a glass of soulfully handcrafted Santa Almagia Mezcal.

Photo courtesy: Nicolas DiMatteo for Santa Almagia Mezcal

Caitriona Balfe attends the European Premiere of ‘The Amateur’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London on March 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Rami Malek attends the European Premiere of ‘The Amateur’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London on March 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Hailee Steinfeld at the Sinners photocall at Angel of Independence in Mexico City on March 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Michael B. Jordan at the Sinners photocall at Angel of Independence in Mexico City on March 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

