Celeb Snaps: Michael B Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Caitriona Balfe, Rami Malek, and more

Michael Prieve
3 Min Read
Mexico City Photocall Of ‘Sinners’
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

GRAMMY® award-winning artist Lionel Richie performed a special concert exclusively for Wells Fargo credit cardholders at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer on March 29, 2025. Richie delivered an unforgettable night to the sold-out crowd, performing a hit-filled set – from “Hello” to “Stuck on You” and “Dancing on the Ceiling” – before bringing the house down with “All Night Long.” Between songs, he shared stories and interacted with fans, reminiscing about the joy of playing in an intimate venue for the first time in years.

Lionel Richie performed a special concert exclusively for Wells Fargo credit cardholders at Philadelphia's Union Transfer
Photo credit: Stephen Bondio

Daniel Craig appears on the ‘Che Tempo Fa’ show in Milan, Italy on March 30, 2025.

Celebrities Appear At ‘Che Tempo Fa'
Photo Credit: Comi/Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Jason Momoa appears on Today in New York Cty on March 31, 2025.

Male Model Monday: Linus Weber, Matty Carrington, Stefano Tomadini, Maverick McConnell, and more

Celeb Snaps: Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Daniel Craig, Ben Affleck, and more

Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Young Manzino, Doechii, Dave Franco, and more

Celebrities At The ’Today’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Actor Nick Barrotta raises a glass of soulfully handcrafted Santa Almagia Mezcal to celebrate his breakout role in Tyler Perry’s Duplicity during the film’s premiere week at The Ivy Kitchen and Bar, Huntington, New York on March 30, 2025.

Nick Barrotta raises a glass of soulfully handcrafted Santa Almagia Mezcal to celebrate his breakout role in Tyler Perry's Duplicity
Photo courtesy: Nicolas DiMatteo for Santa Almagia Mezcal

Actor Nick Barrotta, with brother Michael Barrotta, celebrates his breakout role in Tyler Perry’s Duplicity during the film’s premiere week at The Ivy Kitchen and Bar, Huntington, New York, on March 30, 2025, by raising a glass of soulfully handcrafted Santa Almagia Mezcal.

Nick Barrotta raises a glass of soulfully handcrafted Santa Almagia Mezcal to celebrate his breakout role in Tyler Perry's Duplicity
Photo courtesy: Nicolas DiMatteo for Santa Almagia Mezcal

Caitriona Balfe attends the European Premiere of ‘The Amateur’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London on March 31, 2025.

The Amateur European PremiereLondon Premiere of ‘The Amateur’
Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Rami Malek attends the European Premiere of ‘The Amateur’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London on March 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Hailee Steinfeld at the Sinners photocall at Angel of Independence in Mexico City on March 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Michael B. Jordan at the Sinners photocall at Angel of Independence in Mexico City on March 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

