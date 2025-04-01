Chimp Crazy’s Tonia Haddix pleads guilty to perjury, and obstruction regarding Tonka, the chimpanzee’s death

Tonia Haddix, featured in the HBO documentary series Chimp Crazy, regarding her treatment of chimpanzees, made an appearance in federal court Monday.
She arrived at court, bypassing indictment. Haddix, 55, became tearful as she admitted guilt to three felony charges—two counts of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice.
“(I’m glad) that we were able to negotiate a fair resolution in my client’s best interest,” Haddix’s attorney, Justin Gelfand, stated. “She looks forward to putting this behind her.”
Throughout multiple years, Haddix faced accusations of maintaining dangerous and unclean conditions for the seven chimpanzees under her care, plus fabricating one chimp’s death to secretly retain the animal.
Prosecutor Hal Goldsmith highlighted how Haddix previously gave false testimony about faking her chimpanzee Tonka’s death. Chief Judge Stephen Clark referenced specific instances where Haddix proclaimed her innocence on her podcast, “wild + tame,” alternatively known as the Chimp Crazy Lady Show.
“(Haddix) clearly obstructed the administration of justice… there was evidence that Tonka was alive, and the court acted appropriately and issued orders that Tonka be taken from the defendant,” Goldsmith said following the hearing.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had voiced their worries since 2018 regarding both animal welfare and public safety, especially after one chimp escaped in 2020. U.S. Marshals ultimately seized the chimpanzees and moved them to a Florida wildlife sanctuary.
In their response, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk indicated they want Haddix to serve prison time.
“When PETA and U.S. Marshals found where Haddix had hidden Tonka, he was alone, locked in a tiny cage in Haddix’s dark basement, isolated, and denied everything necessary for a healthy, happy life. U.S. Marshals and PETA freed him and now Tonka spends his days at a beautiful sanctuary roaming a three-acre island, climbing, basking in the Florida sun, and, most importantly, spending time with other chimpanzees—and Haddix must now face consequences for her selfish, cruel actions.”
Haddix is set to lose her animal welfare license on April 22 following the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recent order to terminate her license.
Haddix’s sentencing is scheduled for July 16, 2025
LINK LOVE
|Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah (Celebitchy)
|Matt Damon Is Looking Shredded and Shirtless on the Set of the Odyssey (omg blog)
|The Pitt Episode 13: Everyone Gets an IO (Pajiba)
|Sofia Carson Wore Something Dramatic and Wacky (Go Fug Yourself)
|Golden Confirmed Bachelors: A Review Of Mid-Century Modern (Boy Culture)
|Nick Jonas Covers ADON (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save $150 (now under $500) on the LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS. The LG 70 4K UHD Smart TV features a 70-inch screen with 2160p resolution and webOS22. It is powered by a 5 Gen5 AI Processor, offering enhanced picture and sound. [Walmart]
- With powerful Persil liquid laundry detergent, get a premium deep clean with every wash. Now 14% off. [Amazon]
- Save $300 on the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; in Midnight. [Amazon]
- The saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress dual-sided mattress with organic latex for buoyant, pressure-relieving comfort is now $509 off its regular price. [saatva]
- SAVE 22% on La Roche-Posay Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum For Face With Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid. [Amazon]
- Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch with energy score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitor, fitness tracker, and GPS in Titanium Silver. [Amazon]
- Get 30% off the Zojirushi 5-Cup Zutto Coffee Maker (EC-DAC50SA) and enjoy your perfect brewed cup of coffee. [Wayfair]
- Save 20% on a set of three Cadence Travel Containers. The perfect leakproof travel containers to hold your skincare routine for when you’re on the go. [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.