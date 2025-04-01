Chimp Crazy’s Tonia Haddix pleads guilty to perjury, and obstruction regarding Tonka, the chimpanzee’s death

Tonia Haddix, featured in the HBO documentary series Chimp Crazy, regarding her treatment of chimpanzees, made an appearance in federal court Monday.

She arrived at court, bypassing indictment. Haddix, 55, became tearful as she admitted guilt to three felony charges—two counts of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice.

“(I’m glad) that we were able to negotiate a fair resolution in my client’s best interest,” Haddix’s attorney, Justin Gelfand, stated. “She looks forward to putting this behind her.”

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

Throughout multiple years, Haddix faced accusations of maintaining dangerous and unclean conditions for the seven chimpanzees under her care, plus fabricating one chimp’s death to secretly retain the animal.

Prosecutor Hal Goldsmith highlighted how Haddix previously gave false testimony about faking her chimpanzee Tonka’s death. Chief Judge Stephen Clark referenced specific instances where Haddix proclaimed her innocence on her podcast, “wild + tame,” alternatively known as the Chimp Crazy Lady Show.

“(Haddix) clearly obstructed the administration of justice… there was evidence that Tonka was alive, and the court acted appropriately and issued orders that Tonka be taken from the defendant,” Goldsmith said following the hearing.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had voiced their worries since 2018 regarding both animal welfare and public safety, especially after one chimp escaped in 2020. U.S. Marshals ultimately seized the chimpanzees and moved them to a Florida wildlife sanctuary.

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

In their response, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk indicated they want Haddix to serve prison time.

“When PETA and U.S. Marshals found where Haddix had hidden Tonka, he was alone, locked in a tiny cage in Haddix’s dark basement, isolated, and denied everything necessary for a healthy, happy life. U.S. Marshals and PETA freed him and now Tonka spends his days at a beautiful sanctuary roaming a three-acre island, climbing, basking in the Florida sun, and, most importantly, spending time with other chimpanzees—and Haddix must now face consequences for her selfish, cruel actions.”

Haddix is set to lose her animal welfare license on April 22 following the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recent order to terminate her license.

Haddix’s sentencing is scheduled for July 16, 2025