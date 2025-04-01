MGK has clarified what he and Megan Fox have NOT named their daughter

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
We don’t yet know what the name of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter is, but MGK is clarifying that her name is not “Celestial Seed.” [TMZ]
A judge has blocked the release of any public records that show the decomposing bodies of the late Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Hackman, but stipulated that investigative materials that do not depict the couple’s bodies may be released. Thank goodness, because we do not need to see that. [The Wrap]
Sydney Sweeney canceled her wedding after becoming overwhelmed and not feeling that she was ready to settle down. [Celebitchy]
Walton Goggins goes full-frontal and full-rear in The Righteous Gemstones. [omg blog]
Boo! Tom Hardy‘s Venom will never meet Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man. [Pajiba]
Leslie Bibb is still wearing stuff while promoting The White Lotus. [Go Fug Yourself]
Josh Flagg wants you to know that Million Dollar Listing has not been canceled; it is just on pause. [Reality Tea]
Oh dear. Former NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney allegedly tried to run over her husband with her car. [TMZ]
Kanye West is now claiming that he never wanted kids with Kim Kardashian. Well, you did, so what is the point of the comment? [HuffPost]
Authorities are sharing a new possible cause of death for Miller Gardner. The teenage son of Yankees alum Brett Gardner “may have died from inhaling” carbon monoxide while vacationing in Costa Rica with his family, according to the general director of the country’s Judicial Investigation Agency. [E! Online]
A healthcare advocate revealed that Wendy Williams wanted the court to protect her financially. Now she’s protesting her guardianship with #FreeWendy movement. [People]
Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to baby number two! [Page Six]
Say it isn’t so. Stats wizard Steve Kornacki is leaving MSNBC for NBC. [THR]
