Celeb Snaps: Will Poulter, Cynthia Erivo, Aldis Hodge, Olivia Munn, and more

Michelle Williams promotes ‘Dying for Sex’ at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on April 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Ben Wang and Ralph Macchio promote the upcoming film ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ at CinemaCon 2025 – Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation And Opening Night held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick at the New York series premiere of ‘The Bondsman’ at Village East on April 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Hailee Steinfeld at the Mexico premiere of ‘Sinners’ at the Plaza Universidad on April 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Michael B. Jordan at the Mexico premiere of ‘Sinners’ at the Plaza Universidad on April 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Olivia Munn leaving for the ‘Today’ Show to co- host with Jenna Bush in New York on April 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Aldis Hodge at the New York series premiere of ‘The Bondsman’ at Village East on April 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo spotted out and about New York on April 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

