Brandon Flynn, Wonho, Derek Yates, Pierson Fodé, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.
This week, we have Brandon Flynn, Wonho, Derek Yates, Pierson Fodé, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
A Shawn Mendes photo dump.
An Andrea Denver photo dump.
Ashley Parker Angel and his hose.
Brandon Flynn for Man About Town Magazine.
Behind the scenes with Tom Daley.
Yasser Marta enjoys the outdoors.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his undies.
Patrick Schwarzenegger gets wet.
Jeremiah Brent shows off his legs.
Serve by Robert Farah.
Cody Simpson and his BOSS outtakes.
Sam Salter for Jean Paul Gualtier.
Pierson Fodé in Abu Dhabi.
Derek Yates gives his mirror a gift.
A Wonho photo dump (keep scrolling).
Brandon Flynn is enjoying the beach.
