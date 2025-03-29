Quick Drag: Queens on the Big Screen in God Save the Queens

Some of your favorite Drag Race alums are showcasing their acting chops in a movie that was made a few years ago but is just finding its way to a streaming service near you. In God Save the Queens, a group of LA performers head to a therapy retreat.

Kelly Mantle plays Marmalade, who struggles with being a seasoned comedy queen in an industry where youth and beauty are the valued currency. Laganja Estranja and Alaska portray a drag rock duo who are feuding over their mutual ex when they’re invited to perform in a high-profile talent show.

Actress Jordan Danger makes her feature-length directorial debut with this fabulous dramedy that deftly blends the humor of being a drag queen with the hardships that mold these artists. Featuring appearances by Luenell, Peter Facinelli, Michelle Visage and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Manila Luzon and Honey Davenport, God Save The Queens offers a heartfelt and hilarious look at the performers underneath all the makeup and eleganza.

Stream God Save the Queens now on Fandango, Prime and Apple TV.