Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Young Manzino, Doechii, Dave Franco, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Young Manzino, Doechii, Dave Franco, and more!

These stars have set the bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Who made the cut this week? Check out the full list now!

Matt Bomer in a Ralph Lauren Collection leather trench, and Thom Sweeney chambray shirt and denim jeans at The View to talk about the new Hulu series Mid-Century Modern on March 27, 2025.

PHOTO Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Joe Locke in Thom Browne the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

BEVERLY HIPhoto by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD

Cooper Koch in Valentino at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD

Sofia Bush in Jean Pierre Khoury at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Ashi Studio at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD

Cynthia Erivo in Dior at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD

Brian Michael Smith in SSAF at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD

Angela Sarafyan in Rahul Mishra Couture at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Viola Davis in Jason Wu at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Joanne Froggatt in Galvan at the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages

Naomi Watts in Tom Ford leaving to appear on the ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to talk about the new movie ‘The Friend’ on March 25, 2025.

PHoto Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Ncuti Gatwa in Simone Rocha visiting the Empire State Building Ahead of the Season Two Premiere of ‘Doctor Who’ on Disney+ on March 24, 2025 in New York City on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Ariana DeBose in Huishan Zhang at the Picture of Dorian Gray Broadway opening night at the Music Box Theatre on March 27, 2025.

PHOTO Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.

PHOTO Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Spencer Lord in Simone Rocha at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Kaitlyn Dever in Carolina Herrera Resort at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Pierce Brosnan in dunhill at the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images

Danny Ramirez in AMIRI at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Celebrities arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles Featuring: Danny Ramirez Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 24 Mar 2025 Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images **NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**

Bella Ramsey in Undercover at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Carey Mulligan in Bottega Veneta and wearing YG Mini Hammered Tapered Hoops and the YG Double Dome Ring with a Diamond Accent from Jennifer Meyer Jewelry (styled by Andrew Mukamal) outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Janelle Monae in Dead Lotus Couture at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Catherine O’Hara in Sergio Hudson at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Seth Rogen in Brunello Cucinelli at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Dave Franco looking suave in a velvet suit and floral print shirt at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Doechii in Maison Margiela at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD

Young Mazino in Zegna at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

