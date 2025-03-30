Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Young Manzino, Doechii, Dave Franco, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Young Manzino, Doechii, Dave Franco, and more!
These stars have set the bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.
Who made the cut this week? Check out the full list now!
Matt Bomer in a Ralph Lauren Collection leather trench, and Thom Sweeney chambray shirt and denim jeans at The View to talk about the new Hulu series Mid-Century Modern on March 27, 2025.
Joe Locke in Thom Browne the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cooper Koch in Valentino at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sofia Bush in Jean Pierre Khoury at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Ashi Studio at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cynthia Erivo in Dior at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Brian Michael Smith in SSAF at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Sarafyan in Rahul Mishra Couture at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.
Viola Davis in Jason Wu at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘G20’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 27, 2025.
Joanne Froggatt in Galvan at the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.
Naomi Watts in Tom Ford leaving to appear on the ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to talk about the new movie ‘The Friend’ on March 25, 2025.
Ncuti Gatwa in Simone Rocha visiting the Empire State Building Ahead of the Season Two Premiere of ‘Doctor Who’ on Disney+ on March 24, 2025 in New York City on March 24, 2025.
Ariana DeBose in Huishan Zhang at the Picture of Dorian Gray Broadway opening night at the Music Box Theatre on March 27, 2025.
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad at the opening night of ‘Othello’ on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025.
Spencer Lord in Simone Rocha at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Kaitlyn Dever in Carolina Herrera Resort at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Pierce Brosnan in dunhill at the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on March 27, 2025.
Danny Ramirez in AMIRI at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Bella Ramsey in Undercover at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Carey Mulligan in Bottega Veneta and wearing YG Mini Hammered Tapered Hoops and the YG Double Dome Ring with a Diamond Accent from Jennifer Meyer Jewelry (styled by Andrew Mukamal) outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios in Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2025.
Janelle Monae in Dead Lotus Couture at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025.
Catherine O’Hara in Sergio Hudson at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Seth Rogen in Brunello Cucinelli at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
Dave Franco looking suave in a velvet suit and floral print shirt at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Series ‘The Studio’ Season 1 held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 28, 2025.
Doechii in Maison Margiela at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Young Mazino in Zegna at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 24, 2025.
LINK LOVE
|Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah (Celebitchy)
|Matt Damon Is Looking Shredded and Shirtless on the Set of the Odyssey (omg blog)
|The Pitt Episode 13: Everyone Gets an IO (Pajiba)
|Sofia Carson Wore Something Dramatic and Wacky (Go Fug Yourself)
|Golden Confirmed Bachelors: A Review Of Mid-Century Modern (Boy Culture)
|Nick Jonas Covers ADON (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save $150 (now under $500) on the LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS. The LG 70 4K UHD Smart TV features a 70-inch screen with 2160p resolution and webOS22. It is powered by a 5 Gen5 AI Processor, offering enhanced picture and sound. [Walmart]
- With powerful Persil liquid laundry detergent, get a premium deep clean with every wash. Now 14% off. [Amazon]
- Save $300 on the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; in Midnight. [Amazon]
- The saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress dual-sided mattress with organic latex for buoyant, pressure-relieving comfort is now $509 off its regular price. [saatva]
- SAVE 22% on La Roche-Posay Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum For Face With Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid. [Amazon]
- Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch with energy score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitor, fitness tracker, and GPS in Titanium Silver. [Amazon]
- Get 30% off the Zojirushi 5-Cup Zutto Coffee Maker (EC-DAC50SA) and enjoy your perfect brewed cup of coffee. [Wayfair]
- Save 20% on a set of three Cadence Travel Containers. The perfect leakproof travel containers to hold your skincare routine for when you’re on the go. [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.