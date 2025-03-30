Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Daniel Craig, Ben Affleck, and more

Michael Prieve
2 Min Read
Hailey Bieber Out In Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber departs the gym Featuring: Hailey Bieber Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 29 Mar 2025 Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Brandon Davis, Ashley Benson, and daughter Aspen are seen running errands in Los Angeles, CA on March 29, 2025.

Ashley Benson And Brandon Davis With Daughter Out In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Camilla Belle at the Homeboy Industries Lo Máximo Awards & Fundraising Gala at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 29, 2025.

Lo Maximo Awards
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jane Fonda at the Homeboy Industries Lo Máximo Awards & Fundraising Gala at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 29, 2025.

Read

Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Young Manzino, Doechii, Dave Franco, and more

Brandon Flynn, Wonho, Derek Yates, Pierson Fodé, and more Insta Snaps

Celeb Snaps: Matt Bomer, Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Viola Davis, and more

Lo Maximo Awards
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Lionel Messi his wife Antonela Roccuzzo are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs. Grigor Dimitrov during The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 28, 2025.

Miami Open 2025 held at Hard Rock Stadium.
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Aryna Sabalenka with the trophy at the Miami Open 2025 held at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2025.

Miami Open - Day 12
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Shirley Bassey at the Rose Ball 2025 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation on March 28, 2025.

Rose Ball 2025
Photo Credit: David Niviere/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel were seen out walking their dogs in Los Angeles, CA on March 29, 2025.

Ben Affleck Out In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Daniel Craig at the photocall for ‘Queer’ at the Cinema Colosseo in Milan, Italy, on March 29, 2025.

Milan Photocall For ‘Queer’
Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Kendall Jenner departs the gym in Los Angeles, CA on March 29, 2025.

Kendall Jenner Out In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Hailey Bieber departs the gym in Los Angeles, CA on March 29, 2025.

Hailey Bieber Out In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

Trump and Vance Swearing-In at the US CapitolMatt DamonThe Pitt
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah (Celebitchy)Matt Damon Is Looking Shredded and Shirtless on the Set of the Odyssey (omg blog)The Pitt Episode 13: Everyone Gets an IO (Pajiba)
New York premiere of 'The Life List'Nick Jonas
Sofia Carson Wore Something Dramatic and Wacky (Go Fug Yourself)Golden Confirmed Bachelors: A Review Of Mid-Century Modern (Boy Culture)Nick Jonas Covers ADON (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV
  • Save $150 (now under $500) on the LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS. The LG 70 4K UHD Smart TV features a 70-inch screen with 2160p resolution and webOS22. It is powered by a 5 Gen5 AI Processor, offering enhanced picture and sound. [Walmart]
  • With powerful Persil liquid laundry detergent, get a premium deep clean with every wash. Now 14% off. [Amazon]
  • Save $300 on the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; in Midnight. [Amazon]
  • The saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress dual-sided mattress with organic latex for buoyant, pressure-relieving comfort is now $509 off its regular price. [saatva]
  • SAVE 22% on La Roche-Posay Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum For Face With Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid. [Amazon]
  • Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch with energy score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitor, fitness tracker, and GPS in Titanium Silver. [Amazon]
  • Get 30% off the Zojirushi 5-Cup Zutto Coffee Maker (EC-DAC50SA) and enjoy your perfect brewed cup of coffee. [Wayfair]
  • Save 20% on a set of three Cadence Travel Containers. The perfect leakproof travel containers to hold your skincare routine for when you’re on the go. [Amazon]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Male Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and moreMale Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and more
Shawn Mendes has gone viral for his comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein underwear campaignShawn Mendes has gone viral for his comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein underwear campaign
Former Scrubs and Residence star Eliza Coupe fires back after unrecognizable look sparks concernFormer Scrubs and Residence star Eliza Coupe fires back after unrecognizable look sparks concern
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Young Manzino and Doechii and Dave Franco Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Young Manzino, Doechii, Dave Franco, and more