Celeb Snaps: Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Daniel Craig, Ben Affleck, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Brandon Davis, Ashley Benson, and daughter Aspen are seen running errands in Los Angeles, CA on March 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Camilla Belle at the Homeboy Industries Lo Máximo Awards & Fundraising Gala at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jane Fonda at the Homeboy Industries Lo Máximo Awards & Fundraising Gala at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Lionel Messi his wife Antonela Roccuzzo are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs. Grigor Dimitrov during The Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Aryna Sabalenka with the trophy at the Miami Open 2025 held at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Shirley Bassey at the Rose Ball 2025 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation on March 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: David Niviere/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel were seen out walking their dogs in Los Angeles, CA on March 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Daniel Craig at the photocall for ‘Queer’ at the Cinema Colosseo in Milan, Italy, on March 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Kendall Jenner departs the gym in Los Angeles, CA on March 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Hailey Bieber departs the gym in Los Angeles, CA on March 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages