Pete Davidson was ’embarrassed’ by all the ‘big d— energy’ attention

Pete Davidson finds himself caught in a media maelstrom again—only this time it’s not about SNL bits or tattoos, but his manhood. In a candid Breakfast Club interview, the comedian admitted he was genuinely embarrassed by all the “big dick energy” attention. What started as a joking meme became the narrative that eclipsed his actual work.

Earlier in his career, after his high‑profile relationship with Ariana Grande, people started calling him “that f‑‑‑ stick,” and he says it stung more than he expected. He sighed, “No one talked about any work I was doing. They were just like, ‘Oh, that’s the f‑‑‑ stick.’ And that hurt so much.”

On‑set and at home, crew, friends, and family noticed the sadness—“sad” and “embarrassed” being the words he dropped.

The attention wasn’t just embarrassing—it felt unfair. He joked, “It’s Hollywood. Everybody f‑‑‑s everyone. Why are they focusing on me?” He pointed out that if a woman were sexualized like that, “there would be a march for it… Seriously. You’re just talking about my dick all day.”

Interestingly, the “big dick energy” meme itself didn’t reflect reality—Pete clarified that his manhood is “very normal‑sized,” stately, and “not too big or too small.”

These days, Pete is gearing up for “big dad energy,” expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt—and he’s embracing that new spotlight with much more enthusiasm.