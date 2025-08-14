Quick Drag: Kori King Takes Us Home

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Season 17’s Kori King has been the gift that keeps on giving on YouTube. When she’s not transforming herself into Dr. Seuss characters (or channeling Suzie Toot), she still has lots to share – and we are so glad she does.
In this vlog, she takes us on a tour of her home and her “work in progress” drag room. (I am glad to know I am not the only one who loathes putting Ikea furniture together.) She also talks about stocking up on her makeup staples and shows us her Ulta haul, and, of course, Lydia B Collins also appears, as the pair takes us behind the scenes of their tour.
Their ButtTootKing tour with Suzie Toot is coming soon, so get your tickets now.
ON TOUR WITH LYDIA AND NEW DRAG ROOM ?!?!|Kori King
