Jussie Smollett is still sticking to his story, comparing himself to Michael Jackson

Actor Jussie Smollett continues to maintain his innocence regarding the 2019 hate crime allegations, now claiming that Chicago authorities conspired against him while drawing comparisons to the treatment of late pop icon Michael Jackson. The former Empire star, speaking ahead of a new Netflix documentary about his case, has doubled down on his original story while launching a career comeback effort.

In a recent interview with Variety, Smollett identified what he considers the real villains in his case. “The villains are the two people who assaulted me, the Chicago Police Department and, if I may be so brave, the mayor,” he stated, referring to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who served from 2011 to 2019.

The actor suggests the timing of his case was deliberately orchestrated to distract from other controversies facing Chicago authorities. Smollett questioned whether city officials had “just found out about the missing minutes and the missing tape from the murder of Laquan McDonald,” referencing a case involving a Chicago police officer killing a Black teenager that prompted federal oversight requirements just two days after Smollett reported his attack.

Regarding the widely reported details of his case, which prosecutors and many observers have characterized as a hoax, Smollett maintains unwavering consistency in his account. “Every single other person’s story has changed multiple times. Mine has never,” he declared during the interview. “I have nothing to gain from this.”

The case initially involved Smollett claiming that two attackers wearing MAGA hats assaulted him with racist and homophobic slurs, placed a noose around his neck, and splashed him with bleach during a frigid Chicago night. Two Nigerian American brothers later cooperated with authorities, testifying that Smollett orchestrated the attack himself.

While charges against Smollett were initially dropped, they were refiled a year later, resulting in a 2021 conviction on five counts of felony disorderly conduct. However, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed the decision in 2024 on a technicality, though Smollett’s reputation remained severely damaged.

Drawing parallels to other high-profile cases, Smollett invoked the memory of Michael Jackson when discussing what he perceives as media manipulation and public perception. “I saw firsthand how narratives are built. I saw firsthand the way that someone can take the exact opposite of who you are and literally sell it,” Smollett explained. “God rest his soul, but homeboy Michael Jackson tried to warn us.”

This comparison appears to suggest that Smollett views Jackson’s multiple sexual abuse accusations and investigations as part of a similar conspiracy pattern, though he did not elaborate on the specific parallels he was drawing.

Despite the controversy surrounding his case, Smollett is actively working to rebuild his entertainment career. He recently signed with Rowdy Records and released his lead single “Break Out” on August 12, with a full album planned for late September. Additionally, he has rejoined Fox network as a cast member on the reality show Special Forces, scheduled to air September 25.

The actor also directed, co-wrote, produced, and starred in the family drama The Lost Holliday, which premiered on streaming platform Tubi and reportedly garnered 800,000 views within its first 72 hours. The film features Empire alumna Vivica A. Fox and Smollett’s real-life fiancé, Jabari Redd.

A new Netflix documentary titled The Truth About Jussie Smollett? is set to stream on August 22, featuring an interview with Smollett. The documentary, produced by the team behind “The Tinder Swindler,” includes a question mark in its title, suggesting uncertainty about the case’s resolution.

When pressed about why potentially exculpatory evidence hadn’t emerged sooner, Smollett expressed uncertainty. “I’m not an investigative reporter or a detective. I can’t sit and tell you exactly, beat by beat, what happened,” he said. “I can only tell you what did not happen.”

The actor acknowledges the ongoing impact of the case on his public interactions. “I’m still insecure when I meet people for the first time. I don’t know if they are coming into the room thinking that I’m this trash person who did something that I didn’t do, or if they are thinking that I am this good person who got a raw deal,” he admitted.