Instahottie: Actor Julian Larach

Miu von Furstenberg
It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Julian Larach.

Born on September 4, 1996, in San Francisco, CA, along with his fraternal twin brother, Julian, quickly discovered his passion for gymnastics and then his ultimate love of diving.

He attended summer acting programs at CalArts and NYU Tisch and obtained his undergraduate degree from the prestigious theatre school at Northwestern University.

After graduating from college in 2019, Julian moved to Los Angeles to begin his acting career. You may have seen him in such projects as Monsters, On Call and Dr. Odessey.

He’s also a spokesperson for Saliga underwear.

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Julian Larach

