The Peter Pan of Hollywood? Leonardo DiCaprio turns 50, still feels like he’s 32

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 4, 2024 in Palm Springs, Riverside County, California, United States. Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

Has it really been half a century since a young, floppy-haired Leonardo DiCaprio first graced our screens? The answer is a resounding “yes,” as the Oscar-winning actor recently celebrated a landmark birthday, but according to him, the number on the cake doesn’t quite match his internal monologue.

The celebrated actor and environmentalist turned the big 5-0 this past November, marking a milestone that for most people is a signal to slow down and reflect. Not so for DiCaprio, who revealed in a recent interview with Esquire that he feels emotionally like he’s still in his early thirties.

Leonardo DiCaprio CinemaCon 2018 - Gala Opening Night Event: Sony Pictures Entertainment Exclusive Presentation
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the CinemaCon 2018 Gala Opening Night Event: Sony Pictures Highlights its 2018 Summer and Beyond Films at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

“If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” director Paul Thomas Anderson reportedly asked him. Without missing a beat, DiCaprio replied, “32.” The sentiment seems to be a testament to a life lived at a breakneck pace, from blockbuster stardom to globe-trotting activism.

Indeed, it seems the superstar is not one to get caught up in the specifics of age. In fact, he elaborated on the subject, stating that he feels “emotionally 35” when he turned 50. It’s a feeling that has, in a way, liberated him. “Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” he said. He credits his mother for this no-nonsense approach to life, saying she “just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time.”

Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Perhaps this youthful spirit is why he’s showing no signs of slowing down. The birthday celebration was, as one might expect, a star-studded affair with a guest list that read like a who’s who of Hollywood legends. Friends from different eras of his career, from his early days to his recent triumphs, all gathered to toast the man who has managed to stay at the top of his game for decades.

