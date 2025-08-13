Lukas Gage throws book-sized shade at Chris Appleton’s upcoming memoir

In a move that has fans and media buzzing, actor Lukas Gage appears to have thrown some serious shade at his ex-husband, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, regarding Appleton’s recently announced book.

Gage, known for his roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria, was stopped by a TMZ photographer as he was leaving a gym in Los Angeles. When asked about Appleton’s forthcoming self-help memoir, Gage offered a biting, yet seemingly calm, response.

Lukas GAge at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025. Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Gage’s book, a collection of personal essays titled I Wrote This For Attention, is set to be released in October. Interestingly, Appleton’s book, Your Roots Don’t Define You, is scheduled to hit shelves just three months later, in January. Consequently, the reporter questioned if Gage thought the timing of Appleton’s book was intentional.

With a measured tone, Gage replied, “I’m honored, I’m honored to be influential in someone else’s release date of their book.” He then added that he wasn’t sure if the timing was a coincidence, but the delivery of the line led many to believe his feelings were a bit more pointed.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Crystal Garden at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

This isn’t the first time the former couple has been in the spotlight for their post-split comments. Gage previously referred to his quick marriage to Appleton as “manic” and “unhinged.”

Meanwhile, Appleton has been promoting his upcoming book, which he has described as a story about “identity, reinvention, and breaking free from the version of yourself the world told you to be.” He has also spoken on a podcast about the “private pain” he experienced during their relationship. Therefore, it appears that both men are using their upcoming books to share their sides of the story. Ultimately, fans will have to read both to get the full picture.