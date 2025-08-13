Crowning Confidence: Midori Monét prepares to represent the USA at Miss International Queen 2025

Miss International Queen USA 2025, Midori Monét, is stepping into her power and onto the global stage.

This September, the former Miss USA contestant and full-time performer will travel abroad for the first time to represent the United States at the prestigious Miss International Queen pageant in Pattaya, Thailand.

As the world’s largest and most respected competition for transgender women, Miss International Queen offers Midori a chance to showcase not only her elegance and talent but also her message of joy, transformation, and visibility.

With a dream team of collaborators, including pageant legend Shantelle D’Marco, and a focus on emotional strength and authenticity, Midori is determined to bring her full self to the competition – and inspire others to do the same.

Well, let’s start with the basics, like how does it feel to be representing the US on an international stage for the first time?

Oh my gosh, it’s immaculate. The feeling is incomparable to anything in this world to be the face and the voice of America is a dream come true and who else better to do it than Miss International Queen USA?

You’ve competed in major pageants before, but what sets Miss International Queen apart for you personally?

Well, I was a former contestant of Miss Washington USA. I’m one of the first black trans women to ever compete and it was amazing to open up that door. I think I gained a lot of training through the Miss USA system and I think that Miss International Queen definitely reflects Miss USA and everything that Miss USA and Universe does. It’s just a little different and I find that the enjoyment of learning a new culture and learning a new practice that’s different from yours has honestly been my favorite part of the experience for sure.

Can you describe the moment you found out that you’d won the title?

On stage, well, let’s see. We went from a top 12 to a top six to a top three, and in the final moments, our top three went down to a top two and they crowned the gal. It was such an adrenaline rush. I feel like it was nothing but all of my hard work and manifestation over the years to get to where I am today, and I’m so blessed and so honestly humble to even be here right now.

Photo Credit: Daniel Travis, LV Elite Media

You’ve said that this is more than a competition, it’s about trans joy and transformation. What does that mean to you right now?

I think right now within today’s political climate here in America, I think trans joy and trans lives are being policed and that’s definitely been putting a limit on what trans can look like. What can we look like successfully? What can we look like in life within our happiness?

I think right now to show up and to laugh and to be free is, for lack of better word, it’s like kiss it. There’s nothing that you can do or say to make me feel less than who I am. I am a human being. I love, I live, I mentor. I’m a daughter, I’m a mother, I’m a friend. I’m a sister and I think there’s so much complexity to trans identities that it’s great that we have the representation to smile in the face of adversity and say we’re not going anywhere. We’ve been here before. We’ll be here after – and that to me is what the movement is all about.

Your pageant prep sounded intense. What has been the most exciting or unexpected part of the process so far for you?

Honestly, the amount of work that goes into curating a package. When I went into competing for Miss International Queen USA, the title that I have now, I did almost everything by myself. Whatever I didn’t do, I had a team to help me, like stoning outfits or helping with choreography. And now going to Thailand, which is like everything that I did for USA but bigger, I find that my team has grown and definitely working with the team is new for me. I’m not used to it. I’m used to being a lone wolf, but I find the journey so relaxing in a sense that I don’t have to worry about everything at once. We have different people in different places to do different things, and when we all come together and we all love and respect each other so much, it’s just a beautiful blend, honestly.

Photo Credit: Grant Foto

You’re working with former this International Queen contestants like Shantelle D’Marco, what has that collaboration brought to your preparation?

My tia! Well, I love Shantelle D’Marco. She is my creative designer and wardrobe stylist, so everything that you’ll see that I’ll be wearing in Thailand has been curated by her with lots of love from me, definitely to represent all the beauty that is me within black culture within.

Just staying up to date with all the current fashion trends, like I really cannot wait for everyone to see what I have in store. It’s going to be so immaculate, and she’s done such a wonderful job getting me to look the best that I can. Honestly, my earrings, my jewelry and my dress were all styled by Chantel DeMarco, so get into it.

Now speaking of fashion, it plays a big role in pageants. What can you tell us about your wardrobe and how it reflects your identity?

I think the biggest thing that I want to show is black excellence. I want to show a standard of grace and beauty and poise that Thailand has not seen since, honestly, Jazell Barbie Royale, she was one of our last queens to be African American and make it as far as she had and to win the whole thing, I think it’s definitely a huge crown to bear, and it’s something that I’m so excited for and I really cannot wait to put my own spin on it and just show what the world wants to see, which is me!

Photo Credit: Anneli Adolfs

Now, aside from physical prep, you’ve emphasized emotional readiness and self-love. How do you stay centered amid the pressure?

Honestly, I think just acknowledging what’s happening. Acknowledging all the pressure is definitely important, but the most important thing is to make sure that my cup is always full. I can’t expand more than I have. I have to create new ways to be better and successful in pageantry, but also how am I making myself happy? Am I feeding myself? Am I taking care of myself? Am I getting enough rest? Am I getting to do the things that I want to and enjoy? Those are the things that are really important to create a level of balance, so that way I am going to be successful in this, but also I’m taking care of myself and I’m making sure that my needs are met, and that to me is so important that I cannot stress to the whole world. I feel like anything, in any situation, you should take the same principle.

This is going to be your first trip overseas. What are you most looking forward to about visiting Thailand?

Well, of course, naturally, I want to say the food! Besides all of the deliciousness that will be there in Thailand, definitely the rich culture. Seeing a world and a culture where trans women are not only respected but revered, I think is such an honorable experience to witness. Especially, you know, coming from America, we don’t have that. The way that the average American probably views the average trans person is not the same as they would in Thailand or anywhere else across the sea. So, I really cannot wait to see what that would be like for me. And just the culture shock of it all. I think to walk into a new environment with an open mind is the best thing that you can do. And maybe there’s nothing more than limitless possibilities for me.

Photo Credit: Daniel Travis, LV Elite Media

In your own words, what does it mean to be a visible trans woman on a global platform at this moment in time?

I think it means that I have the opportunity to use my voice to uplift those who are not particularly heard or seen. I think sometimes it never has to do with what the message is. Sometimes it’s about who the messenger is, and I think that’s very important to acknowledge and with this platform of Miss International Queen USA, I get to use that platform to spread the message of trans empowerment and equality and self-love, and I think that’s so important.

The competition will be seen by millions around the world. What message do you most hope to leave with audiences?

I want my audience to know that it is okay to lead with a smile. The impossible is never impossible. Whatever they tell you, you cannot do. You can do, and I’m living proof of that throughout all of my struggles in life. I have still made it here, and I don’t look like what I’ve been through, and I think that’s really important that other people can understand that and hopefully get a little bit of that blessing, you know?

Photo Credit: Grant Foto

Now looking beyond the Crown, what impact do you hope to make with your platform as Miss International Queen?

The biggest impact is that I want all of the younger, black trans women or even trans men, honestly, anyone that is LGBT to know that you can achieve anything, there is no limit for us. There is nothing that we cannot do. I think for me to make it as far as I have without having all of the sponsorships or all of the support growing up, I still made it. I had my mind set on my goals. I stayed true to my purpose, and now I’m here speaking with you!

Follow the Miss International Queen pageant on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Keep up with Midori Monét on Instagram.