Celebrity

Jason Momoa remembers almost dying while surfing in Hawaii

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
4 Min Read
Jason Momoa
Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

Actor Jason Momoa, known for his roles in action-packed films like Aquaman, recently spoke candidly about a terrifying experience he endured while surfing in Hawaii. In a recent interview with Smartless (check out the full interview below), the towering star recounted a harrowing incident that nearly resulted in tragedy, offering a stark reminder of the unpredictable power of the ocean, even for experienced watermen.

According to Momoa, the incident occurred several years ago at an undisclosed surf break known for its powerful waves. He described the day as initially promising, with favorable conditions that drew many surfers to the area. However, the ocean’s temperament soon shifted.

Jason Momoa 94th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Jason Momoa at the 94th Annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA on March 27, 2022. Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

“The waves started getting bigger and more erratic,” Momoa explained, his voice turning serious as he recalled the event. “There was a strong current, and before I knew it, I was caught in a bad spot. A massive set came through, and I got wiped out.”

Consequently, Momoa found himself tumbled beneath the churning water, struggling against the immense force of the wave. Disoriented and running out of breath, he fought to reach the surface. However, another wave crashed down upon him, pushing him further underwater.

Read

Jimbo Kelly Mantle
Quick Drag: Jimbo and Kelly Mantle Spill the Tea
Jamie Dornan Diet Coke
Jamie Dornan strips down for Diet Coke

“It felt like I was being held down,” he said. “I remember thinking, ‘This is it. This is how it ends.'”

Jason Momoa 'Aquaman' Los Angeles Premiere
Jason Momoa at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Aquaman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on December 12, 2018. Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

Subsequently, after what felt like an eternity, Momoa managed to break free and gasp for air. But the ordeal was far from over. The relentless waves continued to pound him, and the strong current threatened to pull him further out to sea.

Fortunately, fellow surfers in the vicinity recognized the danger and quickly came to his aid. They battled the turbulent conditions to reach Momoa, eventually helping him to shore, exhausted and shaken.

“I’m so grateful to those guys,” Momoa stated. “They risked their own safety to help me. Without them, I don’t know if I would have made it.”

Jason Momoa 'Justice League' Photocall
Jason Momoa attends the ‘Justice League’ photocall at The College on November 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following the near-drowning, Momoa admitted that the experience left a lasting impact on him. While it did not deter his love for surfing and the ocean, it instilled in him a deeper respect for its power and unpredictability.

Read

Morphine Love Dion
Quick Drag: Morphine Love Dion’s Dollar Store Mug
Male Model Monday
Male Model Monday: Federico Massaro, Christian Hogue, Lucas Montilla, and more

“It was a wake-up call,” he reflected. “The ocean is an incredible force, and you can never take it for granted. Even someone as comfortable in the water as I am can get into trouble.”

Since the incident, Momoa has become an even stronger advocate for ocean safety. He frequently speaks about the importance of understanding ocean conditions, knowing one’s limits, and looking out for fellow surfers.

YouTube video

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today

TAGGED:
Previous Article Nick Carter hangs out with William Shatner and Paul Wesley Celeb Snaps: Nick Carter, Natalie Portman, Pierce Brosnan, and more
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $25.92
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-13 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x