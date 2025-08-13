Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Nick Carter, Natalie Portman, Pierce Brosnan, and more

Plus pics of Sharon Stone, Connie Nielsen, Bob Odenkirk, William Shatner, Paul Wesley, Aiyana-Lee, A$AP Rocky, Mario Lopez, Spike Lee, Jeffrey Wright, & more!

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
Nick Carter hangs out with William Shatner and Paul Wesley
Photo Credit: Creation Entertainment

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jeffrey Wright, LaChanze, A$AP Rocky, Spike Lee, and Aiyana-Lee, attend A24ís ‘HIGHEST 2 LOWEST’ New York after party on†Monday, August 11, 2025 at BAMcafÈ, 30 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.

A24's 'HIGHEST 2 LOWEST' New York screening on†Monday, August 11, 2025 at BAM Harvey, 651 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/A24

Aiyana-Lee attends A24’s ‘HIGHEST 2 LOWEST’ New York after party on Monday, August 11, 2025 at BAMcafé, 30 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.

A24's 'HIGHEST 2 LOWEST' New York screening on†Monday, August 11, 2025 at BAM Harvey, 651 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/A24

Aiyana-Lee and A$AP Rocky attend A24’s ‘HIGHEST 2 LOWEST’ New York after party on Monday, August 11, 2025 at BAMcafé, 30 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.

A24's 'HIGHEST 2 LOWEST' New York screening on†Monday, August 11, 2025 at BAM Harvey, 651 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/A24

Sharon Stone at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘Nobody 2’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 11, 2025, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Nobody 2'
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Connie Nielsen at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘Nobody 2’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 11, 2025, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Nobody 2'
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Bob Odenkirk at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘Nobody 2’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 11, 2025, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Nobody 2'
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Mario Lopez attends the premiere of Netflix’s “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Premiere Of Netflix's "America's Team: The Gambler And His Cowboys"
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

(L-R) Jerry Jones, Owner, President & GM, Dallas Cowboys and Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix attend the premiere of Netflix’s “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Premiere Of Netflix's "America's Team: The Gambler And His Cowboys"
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

On Monday, August 11, Netflix hosted the world premiere of America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California. Pictured: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

Premiere Of Netflix's "America's Team: The Gambler And His Cowboys"
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Christon Staples attends the premiere of Netflix’s “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Premiere Of Netflix's "America's Team: The Gambler And His Cowboys"
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

(L-R) Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith attend the premiere of Netflix’s “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Premiere Of Netflix's "America's Team: The Gambler And His Cowboys"
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Pierce Brosnan and son Dylan depart their hotel headed for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on August 11, 2025.

Pierce Brosnan And Son Out In New York City
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages
Pierce Brosnan And Son Out In New York City
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Natalie Portman is seen filming on the ‘Good Sex’ film set in downtown Manhattan on August 11, 2025.

Natalie Portman Filming On The ‘Good Sex’ Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages

Nick Carter hangs out with William Shatner and Paul Wesley at Creation Entertainment’s STLV: Trek to Vegas Convention on August 10th.

Nick Carter hangs out with William Shatner and Paul Wesley
Photo Credit: Creation Entertainment

