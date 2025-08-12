Josh Duhamel is prepared for doomsday deep in the woods of Minnesota

Josh Duhamel, the actor celebrated for his roles in blockbuster films and television series, has made a significant life change that has captured the attention of fans and media alike. Leaving behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Duhamel has chosen to relocate to Minnesota, where he has embraced a lifestyle that prioritizes simplicity and self-sufficiency. This decision reflects a deeper calling to reconnect with his roots and engage in hands-on activities that many take for granted.

Duhamel’s journey back to his origins is not merely a physical relocation; it represents a profound shift in his lifestyle. In a candid interview with People, he expressed his desire to “get back to the basics.” Duhamel explained, “I’m really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need in this world of massive technology, to do the basic things to provide for my family. That’s really what it’s about for me.”

American actor Josh Duhamel arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

The actor’s decision to move to Minnesota was driven by a desire to escape the frenetic pace of Los Angeles. He shared, “I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again — fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted.” This sentiment resonates with many who feel overwhelmed by modern life’s complexities. Duhamel’s choice to embrace a more rustic lifestyle is a testament to his commitment to personal growth and family values.

Duhamel’s new home is not just any cabin; it is a “doomsday cabin” that he has meticulously constructed over the years. Located approximately an hour and a half from Fargo, North Dakota, this off-grid retreat has been a labor of love for the actor. Initially purchased as an empty parcel of land over a decade ago, Duhamel has gradually transformed it into a livable space, complete with a custom water filtration system and even Starlink internet for connectivity.

Josh Duhamel at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Bandit’ held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, USA on September 21, 2022. Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

The cabin, which Duhamel affectionately refers to as his “doomsday cabin,” was built with the intention of being self-sufficient. For a long time, it lacked basic amenities such as electricity and running water. However, Duhamel has embraced this challenge, stating, “It’s so back to the basics.” His commitment to self-sufficiency reflects a broader trend among individuals seeking to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with nature.

Duhamel’s move to Minnesota has also allowed him to spend quality time with his family. He shares his life with his wife, Audra Mari, and their young son, Shepherd, as well as his older son, Axl, from his previous marriage to Fergie. The family enjoys the tranquility of their wooded surroundings, where they can create lasting memories away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Living in the Minnesota wilderness offers Duhamel and his family unique opportunities to connect with nature. He describes the area as a “big playground,” filled with wildlife such as bald eagles and playful otters. This immersive experience allows them to appreciate the beauty of the natural world while fostering a sense of adventure and exploration.

Josh Duhamel outside ‘The View’ show studios on May 7, 2025. Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

While Duhamel relishes the joys of rural life, he also acknowledges the challenges that come with it. One of the ongoing battles he faces is the constant struggle against nature, particularly in dealing with mice that invade the cabin. He humorously refers to this as a “man versus nature” scenario, highlighting the realities of living in a remote area.

Despite these challenges, Duhamel remains optimistic about his new lifestyle. He views these obstacles as opportunities for growth and resilience. The experience of living off the grid has taught him valuable lessons about resourcefulness and adaptability, qualities that are essential for anyone seeking a simpler life.

Duhamel, who has partnered with CarGurus for the company’s new video series, The Big Deal Show, says, “we’re at a place now where it feels done. It’s completely livable now.”

Josh Duhamel on ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new new series ‘Ransom Canyon’ on April 16, 2025. PHoto Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

“It’s so back to the basics,” he adds. “We get so accustomed to all these luxuries and these amenities that we have … and I think that’s what this is for me — it’s an opportunity to get back to the basics and really enjoy the simple things in life, and that’s family, that’s friends, that’s making memories.”

Duhamel’s journey to Minnesota has not only transformed his living situation but has also reshaped his perspective on life. He emphasizes the importance of cherishing the simple things—family, friends, and the memories they create together. In a world increasingly dominated by technology and distractions, Duhamel’s commitment to a more grounded existence serves as a reminder of the value of authenticity and connection.