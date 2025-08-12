Gilded Age star Ben Ahlers reacts to his ‘clock twink’ nickname

Ever since the latest season of HBO’s hit historical drama The Gilded Age premiered, fans have been captivated by the dashing Jack Treacher, the clockmaker’s apprentice. But beyond his character’s charm, actor Ben Ahlers has been getting a lot of attention for a very specific, and hilarious, reason. He’s been christened the “clock twink,” and honestly, it’s a title he seems to be embracing with open arms.

The nickname, a masterful combination of his profession within the show and a certain internet-slang aesthetic, took hold online. The internet, as it so often does, saw a young, handsome, and undeniably charming new face and gave him a label that perfectly encapsulates the collective thirst. It’s a testament to both Ahlers’s charisma and the fans’ creativity that “clock twink” became a thing, and a beloved one at that.

Ben Ahlers at a special advance screening of HBO’s ‘Industry’ Season 3 at Metrograph in New York City on August 5, 2024. Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

So, how did the man himself react to this internet fame? During an interview with Variety, Ben Ahlers was asked directly about the nickname, and his response was pure gold. With a laugh, he admitted he’d heard the term. “I’ll take it! It’s better than a lot of other things I could be called,” he joked.

He also mentioned that his parents have seen it and find it just as funny. “My mom and dad are like, ‘Oh, look at that! That’s a good one.'” Ahlers is taking the whole thing in stride, proving that he’s not just a talented actor, but also a good sport with a great sense of humor.

Ben Ahlers at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 3, 2025. Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Ahlers seems to appreciate the passion of the show’s fanbase. He understands that this kind of playful fan interaction is a sign of a successful and engaging show. After all, if people aren’t talking about you online, are you even a breakout star? The Gilded Age is known for its intricate storylines and lavish costumes, but this kind of lighthearted fan engagement adds a whole new layer of fun to the viewing experience.

It’s safe to say that Ben Ahlers is officially the internet’s favorite “clock twink.” He’s handled the unexpected fame with grace and humor, and his reaction has only made fans love him more. So next time you’re watching The Gilded Age, raise a glass to Jack Treacher and his charming portrayer. We can’t wait to see what other nicknames the internet comes up with!