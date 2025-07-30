Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and more

Celebrity

Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' held at the DGA Complex Featuring: Sam Heughan Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 28 Jul 2025 Credit: Faye's Vision/Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Timothy Olyphant at the European Premiere of ‘Alien: Earth’ at Barbican, London on July 29, 2025.

European Premiere Of FX's 'Alien: Earth'
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Lily Gladstone at the European Premiere of ‘Alien: Earth’ at Barbican, London on July 29, 2025.

European Premiere Of FX's 'Alien: Earth'
Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Alex Lawther and Sydney Chandler at the European Premiere of ‘Alien: Earth’ at Barbican, London on July 29, 2025.

Sofia Carson at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new movie ‘Fall In Love’ in New York on July 28, 2025.

Sofia Carson At 'Live with Kelly & Mark'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

David Dobrik spins the Wavers Wheel of Fortune by Gopuff at his annual birthday bash, which featured a performance by YG and Beverly Hills Hotel inspired theme focused around a casino night party presented by YoungLA, with bars by BevMo! featuring Cazcanes Tequila. Wavers are David’s new Doughbrik’s Pizza flavored snacking chips, also served at the bash, and now available on Gopuff for delivery.

David Dobrik
Photo Credit: Bobby RachPoot/ InstarImages

Harry Jowsey attends David Dobrik’ annual birthday bash, which featured a performance by YG and Beverly Hills Hotel inspired theme focused around a casino night party presented by YoungLA, with bars by BevMo! featuring Cazcanes Tequila. Wavers are David’s new Doughbrik’s Pizza flavored snacking chips, also served at the bash, and now available on Gopuff for delivery.

Harry Jowsey
Photo Credit: Bobby RachPoot/ InstarImages

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025.

New York premiere of 'The Naked Gun'
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Andy Cohen at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Pamela Anderson with her sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025.

New York premiere of 'The Naked Gun'
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

Kaylor Martin and boyfriend Torin Dunn share a moment during the high-energy RÜFÜS DU SOL performance at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Kaylor Martin and boyfriend Torin Dunn
Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Ego Nwodim and Ben Ahlers take in the vibes during RÜFÜS DU SOL’s electrifying set at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Ego Nwodim and Ben Ahlers
Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Harry Richardson and Ben Ahlers catch up and enjoy the night under the lights at Sports Illustrated Stadium during the RÜFÜS DU SOL show

Chad Michael Murray at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about ‘Freakier Friday’ in New York on July 28, 2025.

Chad Michael Murray At 'Good Morning America'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Sam Heughan at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Sam Heughan at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

