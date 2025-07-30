Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Timothy Olyphant at the European Premiere of ‘Alien: Earth’ at Barbican, London on July 29, 2025.
Lily Gladstone at the European Premiere of ‘Alien: Earth’ at Barbican, London on July 29, 2025.
Alex Lawther and Sydney Chandler at the European Premiere of ‘Alien: Earth’ at Barbican, London on July 29, 2025.
Sofia Carson at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new movie ‘Fall In Love’ in New York on July 28, 2025.
David Dobrik spins the Wavers Wheel of Fortune by Gopuff at his annual birthday bash, which featured a performance by YG and Beverly Hills Hotel inspired theme focused around a casino night party presented by YoungLA, with bars by BevMo! featuring Cazcanes Tequila. Wavers are David’s new Doughbrik’s Pizza flavored snacking chips, also served at the bash, and now available on Gopuff for delivery.
Harry Jowsey attends David Dobrik’ annual birthday bash, which featured a performance by YG and Beverly Hills Hotel inspired theme focused around a casino night party presented by YoungLA, with bars by BevMo! featuring Cazcanes Tequila. Wavers are David’s new Doughbrik’s Pizza flavored snacking chips, also served at the bash, and now available on Gopuff for delivery.
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025.
Andy Cohen at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025.
Pamela Anderson with her sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025.
Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.
Kaylor Martin and boyfriend Torin Dunn share a moment during the high-energy RÜFÜS DU SOL performance at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Ego Nwodim and Ben Ahlers take in the vibes during RÜFÜS DU SOL’s electrifying set at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Harry Richardson and Ben Ahlers catch up and enjoy the night under the lights at Sports Illustrated Stadium during the RÜFÜS DU SOL show
Chad Michael Murray at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about ‘Freakier Friday’ in New York on July 28, 2025.
Sam Heughan at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.
Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater.
Sam Heughan at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.
