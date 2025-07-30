Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Timothy Olyphant at the European Premiere of ‘Alien: Earth’ at Barbican, London on July 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Lily Gladstone at the European Premiere of ‘Alien: Earth’ at Barbican, London on July 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Alex Lawther and Sydney Chandler at the European Premiere of ‘Alien: Earth’ at Barbican, London on July 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Sofia Carson at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new movie ‘Fall In Love’ in New York on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

David Dobrik at his annual birthday bash in Los Angeles on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bobby RachPoot/ InstarImages

Harry Jowsey attends David Dobrik's annual birthday bash in Los Angeles on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bobby RachPoot/ InstarImages

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Andy Cohen at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Pamela Anderson with her sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger at the New York premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

Kaylor Martin and boyfriend Torin Dunn share a moment during the high-energy RÜFÜS DU SOL performance at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Ego Nwodim and Ben Ahlers take in the vibes during RÜFÜS DU SOL’s electrifying set at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Harry Richardson and Ben Ahlers catch up and enjoy the night under the lights at Sports Illustrated Stadium during the RÜFÜS DU SOL show

Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Chad Michael Murray at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about ‘Freakier Friday’ in New York on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Sam Heughan at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Sam Heughan at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

