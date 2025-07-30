All the Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, maybe, could be, who knows, date night details

Fresh tea is spilling about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau‘s day together, and let’s just say these two are giving us more than just diplomatic relations vibes!

The 40-year-old pop queen and Canada’s 53-year-old former heartthrob PM were initially spotted having dinner in Montreal, but hold onto your maple leaves because there’s way more to this story!

And yes, there were outfit changes involved! (Because one look just isn’t enough when you’re hanging with a former world leader, right?)

⚡️ EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen on a dinner date in Montreal https://t.co/rTiA6ggs2m pic.twitter.com/1ALsHga6st — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

TMZ caught Katy and Justin living their best rom-com life in Mount Royal Park, Montreal, taking her pooch for a casual stroll.

The dynamic duo then swung by the Ritz-Carlton for a quick outfit switch-up and to drop off Katy’s four-legged wingman before heading to Le Violon restaurant.

A restaurant insider spilled to People, “Katy and Justin were totally vibing. Super sweet to everyone, basically made everyone’s day.”

#KatyPerry is saying "bon appétit" to #JustinTrudeau … as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal.#Exclusive video at the 🔗HERE: https://t.co/5zuWZzOdMc pic.twitter.com/E30ll0cflJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

The source added that Chef Danny Smiles got some face time with them in the kitchen after dinner, where they personally thanked him for the eats.

Post-dinner, these two hit up Taverne Atlantic for some terrace drinks, and TMZ caught Justin with his arm “welded to Katy’s waist.” (Ooh la la!)

TMZ releases photo of Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau having a drink on terrace. pic.twitter.com/GZTYgLDBKj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2025

Katy, fresh from her split with Orlando Bloom after 10 years, is currently rocking Canada with her Lifetimes Tour. Meanwhile, Justin’s been flying solo since his 2023 split from Sophie after 18 years of marriage.

