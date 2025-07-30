Celebrity

All the Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, maybe, could be, who knows, date night details

Miu von Furstenberg
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Balenciaga/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Fresh tea is spilling about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau‘s day together, and let’s just say these two are giving us more than just diplomatic relations vibes!

The 40-year-old pop queen and Canada’s 53-year-old former heartthrob PM were initially spotted having dinner in Montreal, but hold onto your maple leaves because there’s way more to this story!

And yes, there were outfit changes involved! (Because one look just isn’t enough when you’re hanging with a former world leader, right?)

TMZ caught Katy and Justin living their best rom-com life in Mount Royal Park, Montreal, taking her pooch for a casual stroll.

The dynamic duo then swung by the Ritz-Carlton for a quick outfit switch-up and to drop off Katy’s four-legged wingman before heading to Le Violon restaurant.

A restaurant insider spilled to People, “Katy and Justin were totally vibing. Super sweet to everyone, basically made everyone’s day.”

The source added that Chef Danny Smiles got some face time with them in the kitchen after dinner, where they personally thanked him for the eats.

Post-dinner, these two hit up Taverne Atlantic for some terrace drinks, and TMZ caught Justin with his arm “welded to Katy’s waist.” (Ooh la la!)

Katy, fresh from her split with Orlando Bloom after 10 years, is currently rocking Canada with her Lifetimes Tour. Meanwhile, Justin’s been flying solo since his 2023 split from Sophie after 18 years of marriage.

Previous Article Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and more
