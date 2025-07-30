Quick Drag: Acid Betty and Daya Betty’s Podcast You Should Know

I, for one, was happy to see both Acid Betty and Daya Betty on All Stars Season 10, and the pair has teamed up for a new podcast, appropriately titled The Petty Bettys Podcast.
In this episode, they have a literal “face off” and do each other’s makeup in their own unique styles. Along the way, they kiki, catch up, and bond even more. And, bonus, it’s so much fun to see Acid rocking Daya’s studs and Daya rocking Acid’s spiky style.
They may not have won the crown, but I am sure they’ve won over lots of new Drag Race fans.
