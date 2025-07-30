Sasha Colby Unleashed: The Stripped II Tour pushes power, pride, and presence further than ever

Your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen, the stunning Sasha Colby, is once again hitting the road – and this time, she’s doubling down. The Stripped II Tour, kicking off September 16, 2025, is a 30-date North American journey that builds on the sold-out success of her first headlining run in 2024.

As a proud trans-Hawaiian icon, Miss Continental 2012, and beloved drag powerhouse, Sasha brings more than just performance to the stage. She brings empowerment, authenticity, and cultural reverence. With her Sasha Colby Hair line thriving and her voice rising both literally (see: “Feel The Power”) and figuratively, this tour isn’t just a show. It’s a statement.

We caught up with the iconic winner of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race ahead of Stripped II to talk touring, legacy, and what it means to come home stronger, louder, and stripped down to her truth.

Photo Credit: Preston Meneses

Congratulations on Stripped II. How does this new tour build on the energy and message of the last tour?

For the last Stripped tour, my intention was to bring out the strength in others through my vulnerability on stage and empower people when they leave. This time it’s a totally different show. It’s different stories and different costumes and numbers and instead of just being like the first show was, it was kind of just like my life from a kid to Drag Race. So now we’re taking you to a fantastical other world because this world is crazy right now and I feel like when we are all protesting and fighting for our rights right now, we need a little celebration and a breather. So, that’s what we’re hoping to bring and we’re taking you off to these really different dimensions, really different worlds and different numbers to hopefully inspire everyone to feel creative this time around.

You’re known for your stunning visuals and your powerful storytelling. What can fans expect from this stage experience?

Well, I mean, visuals and great storytelling for sure. That’s really the basis of my shows and what I love to bring out. There’s a lot of different costumes and a lot of more visual things going on. I’m still keeping it in this Stripped world where you can still use your imagination but we’ve added some new elements and I’m excited to inhabit these different archetypes of women, really high feminine archetypes like the vamp and the siren, the goddess the showgirl – all of these places where we can escape to and find similarities.

Is there a city that from the first tour that you’re excited to come back to? You can say Atlanta if you want to!

I mean, Atlanta was a lot of fun and the ATL always takes care of me. Atlanta for sure. New York is great. Chicago, I used to live there. Seattle’s kind of a second home as well, and LA is great and I get to go to Hawaii again. All of those cities are really special, but I’m excited to see some different ones like going to Vegas and hitting Florida. This time I get to go to Orlando where I used to live and a lot of more Midwest towns. I’m excited to spread the Stripped word.

On the first tour you had incorporated local artists with your show and you’re doing the same for Stripped II. How important is it for you to promote local artists in your shows?

I mean, it’s kind of just not just giving back to give back, but it just seems natural because I was given opportunities from drag artists and trans showgirls that I looked up to and they saw something special in me and would give me a booking or take me on the road with them or just kind of take me under their wings.

So, I feel that the only proper thing is to give what I was given – and because it wasn’t really mine, you know, it was another gift from another talented performer. I get to pass that along and I’m really big on passing down history and cultivating the people after me and making them know like, why we do all of this – and it’s not just to be on a television show, you know?

Photo Credit: Preston Meneses

As the first Hawaiian and trans queen to win Drag Race, how have you seen your platform shift since your win?

There’s a lot more eyes now and a lot more followers. I love my fan base. I really do. There’s a lot of like people from Continental and people from my pageant years that have just been followers and have just always been support systems. And then there are now the Gen Zs, which are wild, you know, the Twitch and Twitters and all the Gen Zs. As a millennial myself, it’s kind of wild and rare to be considered cool to the Gen Z crowd.

How do you balance entertainment with advocacy, especially when you’re touring?

You know, when we were working through this show and trying to figure out what stories I wanted to tell, I was not remiss to know what we’re dealing with in the world right now and I couldn’t help but at least not point more towards the negativity and talk more into that. We can see that online and we can see that on the news and everything but just try to tap back into humanity. And I think that’s the one thing that I think we can do right now.

I feel like it’s always the queer people and artists that have always been the ones wo did that – like during Vietnam and the hippie movement and the beatniks. I mean, there’s always been this counterculture that’s happened and we’re in the midst of another one. And I think that what always is a connecting thing is creativity and community. Everyone creates a safe space. They create art, they create music. They create protests and their voices are heard and, with that, it makes this space for community. And that’s what we need to do is remember that it’s at a local community level where we really have the most power.

What advice would you have for young up and coming drag artists?

You know, just remember why you want to do drag. If you’re asking for time in the spotlight, make sure you have something to say and make sure it’s worth hearing. Really think about it because it is an art and the nice thing is that you don’t take yourself too seriously, but you take the art seriously and really know that it’s not just a surface thing. It’s something that can really connect you with your creativity, with your queerness, with whatever intersectionality you happen to possess.

You mentioned you’re going back to Hawaii and Honolulu closed out the first Stripped tour and it was featured in the Home Stretch documentary. What was it like to bring that moment full circle?

It was really cool to actually perform there and also to be able to have footage of it. With the documentary, you’re in tour mode and you have a hard time kind of staying present, so it’s nice that I get to look back at this. It’s something that was such a rush. Once the tour is done and you don’t really remember a lot of the things, it was nice to look back on the documentary and really see how important it was to come back to Hawaii and how I needed a homecoming and, especially with the first trip, to share the story with the people that lived it with me – all the good and bad. Those were my friends in Hawaii, so it was really special.

Photo Credit: Preston Meneses

What does home mean to you now and how has that changed since you started your career?

You know, I’ve always thought of myself as a citizen of the world. I’ve always wanted to travel. That was always something that I needed to do and I didn’t know how I was going to do it and just so happens that drag is allowing me to do that. I’m a real history nerd and I’m a travel nerd and I love learning about different civilizations, so to be able to go to all these amazing places and see what I’ve read about or studied or looked online at really opens my world up.

And to see all the different people that love drag and all these different countries where I would never have imagined people would know my name or know what drag is…and to think something that was just meant for me as like this queer fringe art that you had to sneak into an 18 and over club to go watch this thing called drag that you had to wait for on a Friday night to watch and to have it so accessible now. It’s really wild because it’s almost like my little baby. It’s like my little thing that I thought I found and now the world gets to experience it. It’s definitely like a big machine now.

Side note, since you mentioned it, where has been your favorite place that you’ve traveled to?

I must say Madrid. I just did Madrid. I love Berlin. Those two really stick out. Everyone’s so happy in Madrid. Their quality of living and the siestas and the tapas. I just loved it. Everyone was so sweet.

You have expanded your empire with Sasha Colby Hair. How do you see your beauty brand growing in the beauty market?

So, we started out with ponytails. We started out with a 28-inch, and we have it in a variety of 10 colors that are a wide spectrum of different colors. We then expanded to a 36-inch and 40-inch ponytail. Now we have expanded to extension clippings and they come in a set of seven and you can fill your whole hair up with this goddess hair. It’s not just a ponytail. Now you can have long, luxurious hair. We’re actually going to be doing a lot of more different hair things. Look out for some wigs and some lace fronts. We’re just kind of making a nice one-stop-shop for your hair needs.

When fans think of Sasha Colby years from now, what do you want them to remember most?

You know, going through all my accomplishments and wanting to, you know, really have a lot of things that I would like to accomplish in my life…but at the end of the day, I just really want people to remember me as being kind and being a good friend and a good person in the community.

Tickets for Sasha Colby’s Stripped II tour are available now. Follow Sasha on Instagram and TikTok.

