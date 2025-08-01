Sasha Colby Answers the Socialite Seven

From the moment she confidently strutted into the werk room on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we all knew Sasha Colby was a winner, baby. After showcasing her hilariously comic side (playing the God I hope to see when I get to heaven), her jaw-dropping runway looks, and her heart and soul, she deservedly snatched the crown and became a member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Sasha hasn’t rested on her laurels since her victory. She started her own line of ponytails and now hair extensions (Sasha Colby Hair) and is hitting the road this fall in the sequel to last year’s sold-out Stripped tour (and tickets for The Stripped Tour II are available now). Her first Stripped tour was documented in the web series Home Stretch and she’s ready to wow audiences once more with her many talents.

We had the chance to put Sasha in the hot seat and ask the burning questions in the latest edition of the Socialite Seven. Check out more from Sasha in our in-depth interview with the drag superstar here.

Photo Credit: Preston Meneses

What is on your pre-show playlist right now?

What am I listening to lately? A lot, right? Let me look at my Spotify. I’ve been doing a couple of different radio stations, like Coco & Breezy. They’re like a DJ group. And then I’ve been loving Tems radio.

If you could do a dream collab, musical performance or fashion, who would you want to do it with?

Oh, I mean, fashion would be Schiaparelli. Music…ooh, I mean, let’s dream big, right? Doechii. Performance…hmm…I do love performing with Anetra, but I would love to work with Kennedy Davenport.

Who or what would your fans be surprised to know that you’re a fan of?

I don’t know if you’d be surprised, but I’m like crazy obsessed with Sailor Moon. These are actually Luna and Artemis earrings I have on.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – JUNE 04: Sasha Colby is seen during Meet + Ki with fans at the Travel Agency on June 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for The Travel Agency)

What are three things you can’t live without?

Water, weed…and I feel like, it’s sad to say, but social media. I’m being honest.

If you could wake up in the morning with a superpower or a talent that you don’t already possess, what would you want it to be?

Oh my God. Teleportation. I think about this every day. Teleportation. If no one else had powers or if they were giving out powers, maybe not. But if I was the only one with the power, I would love to teleport. Skip traffic. Skip TSA. I could go right from my bed to the stage and back to my bed.

What is your most prized possession?

I’d have to say that my Continental and Drag Race crowns are pretty big and they have their own display in my house.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

I was told when I started performing from my drag mother, she said, you know, you can come off like a bitch on stage. So, when you come off stage, remember who you are, where you came from, and always be polite and I’ve always thought about that and make sure that even though I come off intimidating, to be a pleasure to be around.

Tickets for Sasha Colby’s Stripped II tour are available now. Follow Sasha on Instagram and TikTok.

