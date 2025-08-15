Midori Monét Answers the Socialite Seven

Midori Monét may be preparing to represent the United States on one of the world’s biggest stages, but her journey is defined by far more than sequins and spotlight.

In this edition of the Socialite Seven, the reigning Miss International Queen USA opens up about the mentors who paved the way, the hard-earned lessons behind her radiant confidence and her superpower of choice.

From her love of laughter and snacks to the one thing she holds closest to her heart, Midori shares the soulful, hilarious, and heartfelt pieces that make her who she is. With every answer, she proves that being seen – truly seen – is the most powerful crown of all.

Photo Credit: Daniel Travis, LV Elite Media

Who has been your biggest inspiration?

Well, of course the doll, the mother, the one and the only Jazell Barbie Royale has been honestly the biggest mentor, and I don’t want to say idol, but she has been the doll for the dolls to look up to. Before I even found out about Miss International Queen, I knew who Jazell was and later on I saw her compete for Miss International Queen and I was like, wow, this is a doorway that she’s opening. This is something that could be possible for me. And I was like 19 at the time. That’s almost like 10 years ago, and now here I am. I think that’s just such an amazing story that we have amazing black trans women doing the groundwork and opening up those doors so that girls like me can come through next, and that is what I hope to bring as well within my journey.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

My biggest pet peeve? Hmm. Honestly, probably eating with your mouth open. Oh, my goodness. I can’t do it – and I love food. I love eating. Don’t get me wrong, but girl, I can’t do it. My skin crawls.

What are three things you cannot live without?

Hmm. Girl, If I say food one more time…but I’m going to say I can’t go without a laugh. I have to express myself through laughter. It’s how I get through my days. I’ve suffered from really bad depression growing up and I find that now being able to just laugh at everything has made life so much easier for me. Even through the hard stuff, even through the pain, I find some way to laugh at it all, so that’s going to be my number one.

Okay, number two…give me time. I’m thinking…it’s loading, it’s buffering. I’m going to say food again. You know what? Shoot me in the foot. I think I cannot go without a snack and I think one thing about pageantry is getting to maintain and create a diet has been one of my most difficult, honest journeys. I think through COVID, I ended up gaining a habit of just eating, like every time I’m bored or I’m stressed, I would just eat. So now I found a way to turn that into something positive by changing my diet, changing my lifestyle, and finding a way to make that work around for my good, which has been really amazing. I love that. And I love to eat. I love to have a good time. I think two of the most vital things of traveling are learning a language and adapting your palette. You know, you need that anywhere you go.

So, let’s see. We said food, we said laughter. I would say entertainment. Yeah. I need some good laughter, some good food and good entertainment. Wow, that sounds like brunch! I love to be entertained. I’m a full-time performer. That’s how I make all of my money. Whether I’m not sewing or designing or doing hair, I’m on stage. So, I love to put on a good show and just as much as I love to put on a good show, I love to watch a good show, whether that’s live talent or even a movie, I need to be entertained. Maybe it’s my ADHD, I don’t know, but you know, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, so we got to keep something going, you know?

Photo Credit: Grant Foto

If you had a superpower, what would you want it to be?

Teleportation. I can’t stand driving. I can’t stand the travel. I can’t stand waiting. Let me teleport. Zip, zip…and I’m there. That would be so easy for me. Have you ever seen that movie Jump? I think that it would just be so awesome, wouldn’t it?

What is your most prized possession?

I’d probably have to say my engagement ring. That is something that I keep near and dear to me. It just reminds me of the love and compassion that I have for my partner. A shout out to you baby. In September, we’ll make our sixth-year anniversary. Isn’t that crazy? I think that it just shows that trans women can find love if you stay true to who you are and you stay loving yourself on the journey. I think love is always in the picture for anyone, and I think that’s something important that as trans women need to hear and see. And that’s what makes me really happy.

What are you most grateful for?

I think I’m most grateful to be where I’m at in life. I haven’t really talked about this that much, but I’ve actually attempted many times to not be here and to be here now to share my story and embrace who I am and finally learn what it means to love me is the biggest success story that I could have.

I really do not care about crowns or fame or stardom. I care about telling my story and being able to express who I am. Growing up, I didn’t have that privilege, and now that I have everything that I have, it’s just amazing to look back on life and know that like it does get better. It’s going to suck sometimes. It’s going to get rough. There’s going to be some turbulence. But it always gets better. And I think to me, that’s the biggest thing, that I’m just so happy to be here. I’m so happy to live life. I’m happy to have joy. I’m happy to have air in my lungs. You know, I don’t want to get too sappy, but I feel like it’s just so amazing and, and honestly, within life, it’s so easy to take things for granted, but you never really know what’s ahead of you. So, just live life with a positive mindset because whenever you think positive, positive comes for you.

Photo Credit: LV Elite Media

What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Always wear an earring. Always wear jewelry and keep your head up. Don’t let the opinions or let the chatter or the talk of the town distract you from who you are. Honestly, there’s only one you, even if you’re a twin, there’s only one you. Even if you’re a triplet, there’s only one you in the entire universe, so be the best you that you can be.

I remember my dad once told me, you’ve got to pick a lane and you have to drive fast. It’s just like a car. Whenever you’re on the highway, choose one lane. Just drive. When you’re worrying about what’s going on over here, over there, you’re missing the point. Stay within your purpose, stay within your path and keep going. Keep moving forward.

