Suzie Toot answers the Socialite Seven

Christine Fitzgerald
Suzie Toot
Whether she’s serving chaotic glamour on screen in Big Easy Queens or geeky charm offstage, RuPaul’s Drag Race standout Suzie Toot is nothing if not unforgettable.

In this edition of the Socialite Seven, the quick-witted queen opens up about her biggest creative influences, her gamer fandom, and the one superpower that would take her drag global – literally.

With equal parts sincerity and sass, Suzie dishes on her dream collaborators, guilty pleasures, and the life-saving advice she got from Kylie Sonique Love. Buckle up, Tooters, this is Suzie at her most candid.

Who’s your biggest influence?

Ooh. Oh, my biggest influence. I’m going to say, because we already talked about Varla [Jean Merman], I’m going to say Charles Busch. That is an actor who has created a character, an actor and writer. The fact that Charles Busch didn’t see themselves in roles and wrote the most amazing, craziest shit that he could come up with to put himself in and throw on a wig, it’s amazing.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Who would I love to collaborate with? Speaking of Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola. I think their mind is so brilliant. And I would love to see all like the, the collaborations with Amy Sedaris and Cole. I’d love to see where Suzie Toot could fit into the Escola universe.

Who would your fans be surprised to learn that you’re a fan of?

Oh, that’s funny. I’m a huge like YouTube gamer nerd. There’s a YouTube channel called DougDoug that is exclusively video games, like Twitch. And, you know, content like that that I’m a deep fan of, it’s my most-watched YouTube channel. I don’t know how much crossover there is with fans and DougDoug.

What are three things that you can’t live without?

Chicken tenders, French fries, and an ice-cold Dr. Pepper.

If you could wake up with a superpower or talent that you don’t already possess, what would you want it to be?

Ooh. Okay. I mean the concept of teleporting, the idea of not having to step on a plane ever again in my life is very tempting to just be there. I would have a Suzie Toot world tour. No problem.

What are you most grateful for?

Hmm. That’s crazy. I am the most grateful for being seen, having my art seen and really heard by the fans, by the Tooters, because Drag Race is not a guaranteed ticket to anything. So, the fact that I went on, that I took that step and the step beyond that and that people really saw and heard it is something that I’m so grateful for.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Ooh this is very practical, but Kylie Sonique Love – icon and All Stars winner told me to always keep a wig, my makeup, and at least one outfit in my carry-on so that no matter what the checked luggage has going on, I will have at least one outfit and it has already saved my life. So that’s the best thing advice I’ve ever heard.

If you missed it, check out our interview with Suzie Toot in which she talks all things Big Easy Queens and all things movie magic, what it means to represent drag on screen, and her post-Drag Race projects and aspirations.

Check out Big Easy Queens on Hulu and peep behind-the-scenes photos and more on Instagram. Get tickets to the ButtTootKing Tour here. Keep up with Suzie on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

