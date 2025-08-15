Quick Drag: Talking Atlanta’s drag scene with Violet Chachki and Gottmik

On a supersized episode of No Gorge, Violet Chachki and Gottmik discuss Atlanta’s thriving drag scene with some of the city’s most legendary queens.

Violet, whom I met back before she appeared on season seven, when she was working at Lips, knows a lot about the city and has lots of stories to tell. Of course, Nicole Paige Brooks is here to spill tea and spin tales.

Another All Star, Phoenix, shows up to share her own stories and, much to this Atlanta girl’s delight, the last guest queen on this episode is the fabulous local legend Brigitte Bidet (who Mama Ru needs to bring on Drag Race, the sooner, the better.)

It’s a fun couple of hours of crazy stories, Atlanta history, and lots of early drag photos. If you’ve got the time, this is a must-watch – if nothing else, to see how much drag talent Atlanta has to offer.