Christine Baranski eviscerates Lauren Sánchez & Katy Perry’s Blue Origin voyage as a “grotesque” wealth parade

At the ATX TV Festival in Austin on August 11, The Gilded Age star Christine Baranski didn’t hold back when she laid into the Blue Origin flight that sent Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, and others to the edge of space. She called the whole mission—say it with me—“a grotesque display of wealth,” and you might just hear her Gilded Age alter‑ego Agnes van Rhijn in her voice: “Sending women into a spaceship for what? So they can do their makeup? What the f—?”

Baranski’s zinger landed like a meteor: funny, sharp, and impossible to ignore. She added, “Don’t get me started,” uncorking that dry wit she’s known for—which made the crowd both laugh and nod in agreement. It was the perfect blend of outrage and comedic punctuation.

Christine Baranski attends the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2025. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Let’s rewind. On April 14, Blue Origin’s NS‑31 mission launched six women—including Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn—on an 11‑minute sub‑orbital jaunt above the Kármán line. It was touted as historic: the first all‑female crew flight since 1963. But not everyone was in awe. Perry floated a daisy, struck a pose, even sang “What a Wonderful World” mid‑flight—cue eye roll from those watching the budget.

Baranski’s critique now sits alongside other biting takes: Olivia Munn called the spectacle “a bit gluttonous,” arguing that indulging in space joyrides while many struggle on Earth feels, well, tone‑deaf.

Christine Baranski is seen arriving at ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about season 2 ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on May 9, 2025. Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Emily Ratajkowski chimed in, dubbing the entire mission “beyond parody,” while others scolded the mission for being “performative” rather than pioneering.

Still, defenders like Gayle King pushed back—urging critics to see the flight as inspirational, not frivolous. But in that dusty festival hall, Baranski’s biting riff stole the show. Because, let’s face it: when someone points out how absurd it is to rocket celebrities into space for selfies, and calls it “grotesque,” it kind of slaps you—hard.