Vanessa Vanjie Mateo answers the Socialite Seven

From the moment she first sashayed onto RuPaul’s Drag Race, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo has been unforgettable – whether she’s strutting in sequins, cracking a joke, or leaving audiences chanting her name.

Vanjie is truly in her supermodel era, serving as the cover girl for photographer Marco Ovando’s upcoming book Dolls Volume 3 (which she talked about with us earlier), and is bringing audiences across the country the full Rihanna experience on the Werq the World tour.

Known for her humor, heart, and unapologetic authenticity, Vanjie is more than just a fan favorite; she’s a full-on cultural moment. In this edition of the Socialite Seven, the queen spills on her biggest pet peeve, her secret love of Pokémon, and the advice from RuPaul that still guides her today.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

My biggest pet peeve. People that are rude to customer service people or don’t tip, that kind of thing. It’s a red flag. It’s a pet peeve. Even if they give horrible customer service, just be nice because at this point, it doesn’t cost you anything and just don’t go back.

If you could wake up in the morning with a talent or a superpower that you don’t already have, what would you want it to be?

Somebody who’s good with technology. That way I can be better at social media and give the fans what they deserve because I’m so bad at social media, honestly. It’s so fierce because now every it’s like everybody, the little kids are so good at the damn technology that they’ve passed us. Bitch, you can’t just post a photo anymore. It’s got to be all kind of AI and stuff. So, I wish I had that Geek Squad knowledge.

What are three things you can’t live without?

Three things I can’t live without. My pets, my two cats, my mom and probably my good circle of people that help keep me grounded and keep me motivated and inspired because if not, I don’t know what I’d be doing…selling coochie?

What would your fans be surprised to learn that you are a fan of?

Pokémon. I love Pokémon. That would be a surprise. Every time they see that Vanjie liked a picture of whatever, like from Nintendo, they’re always like, what?

If they made the movie of your life, who would you want to play you?

I would want somebody from the island, Puerto Rico, that’s not well known, the little gay boy or whoever to give them an opportunity. But we’re going to have to have a fierce director so it could be good. Maybe Tim Burton. I don’t know why but just have him.

What is your most prized possession?

Maybe my Miss Vanjie outfit that I walked out in (after her iconic season 10 elimination). I still have it. It’s framed. That would be it.

Lastly, what is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

RuPaul telling me to just do me and it’s okay because I used to try to form great sentences. You know, looking up to like people like Asia [O’Hara] and all these well-spoken divas and all these people that have what you don’t have or you feel like that personally. So, he was like, you don’t need to do all that. You don’t need to answer the question. There’s no right or wrong. Just do it the way you do it because that’s why we love you. And since then, that’s why I stand before you – confusion – because you know what, it’s fine. There are people out there that have a hard time just trying to get what they want to say out, but somebody gets it.

Dolls Volume 3 will be available at select tour stops on the 2025 Werq the World Tour and is available for online pre-order at www.marcovando.com and www.vossevents.com. Get tickets for the Werq the World tour at Voss Events.