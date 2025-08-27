Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is Ready for Her Close-Up in Dolls Volume 3

She’s the queen who stormed onto RuPaul’s Drag Race and left the world chanting her name—twice. Now, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is serving face, body, and full-on fantasy in Marco Ovando’s Dolls Volume 3, the latest chapter in his celebrated drag photography series, arriving in September.

The new book, the latest in Marco’s acclaimed series celebrates the global art of drag. In addition to legendary queens including Vanijie, Violet Chachki, Ginger Minj, and Aquaria, Marco also turns his lens to some of Drag Race’s recent breakout stars, including Nymphia Wind, Morphine, Plane Jane, and Lana Ja’rae. “This volume still highlights legends,” Marco says, “but also introduces fresh faces who are redefining the artistry.”

Dolls Volume 3 is divided into four distinct chapters: “The Studio,” showcasing refined portraiture; “The Shows,” capturing the electric performances on the Werq the World tour and on stage, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!; “The BTS,” offering rare glimpses behind the scenes; and “The Parties,” celebrating nightlife from underground clubs to red carpets.

Known for her unapologetic personality and signature sass, Vanjie brings her one-of-a-kind charisma to a book that not only captures the artistry of drag but elevates it to high-fashion heights. In addition, this busy queen is bringing red carpet realness to a city near you with the Werq the World tour.

We caught up with Vanjie to talk about being part of this bold new volume, the magic (and madness) behind the shoots, preparing for Werq the World, and what drag means in 2025.

First things first. What was your reaction when Marco asked you to be part of Dolls Volume 3?

I was excited. I love Marco. He’s one of my near and dear friends. Ever since I joined Werq the World, he was always somebody who was super friendly, offering comfort and he is just a sweet person. So, when he asked me to do volume three, three is my lucky number – my birthday’s October 3rd – and anytime he tells me or he wants me to be a part of anything, I don’t hesitate. I feel like we are a tight knit family here at Werq the World. We all take care of each other, so his project is my project. His book is my book and who wouldn’t want to be in a part of such a fierce book?

You are also on the cover of the book. How did you react when you found out that you were going to be on the cover?

[Marco] never told me he until [the book was] in the little factory being made. I was gagged. I mean, it really touched me. It was hard to put into words how much he means to me and him putting me on the cover was so sweet. It’s one of those things where people will come into your life for a reason. And him putting me on the cover of something that he’s passionate about and he’s such a talented person. So, I was like, little old me is on the cover of the book. Thank God it’s a book that doesn’t have words so I don’t have to read!

He did that photo shoot for me. That was right after I filmed All Stars and he did all my photos for all my looks. And on Instagram he’s been with me pretty much through all of my Drag Race journey. So, him putting me on the cover and him choosing that photo, I was gagged.

Marco described the book as being more fashion forward. What was your shoot like and how did you prepare for it?

Honestly, when it comes to preparing for photo shoots and stuff, I’m one of those people. I can’t really sit still, it’s not my favorite thing, but with him, he’s one of those people that helps me. He knows creative ways to get me to sit down and do the photo shoot. But we kind of collaborate and he puts it together. Me and him always text back and forth with inspo and mood boards. He’s completely creatively involved and he comes up with all these concepts. It’s always good to have somebody that’s been in the industry and he’s almost like a Google. He has so many references and he’s able to put something that he knows will translate and help me get whatever vibe I’m trying to channel. It’s two creative, crazy people together. Sometimes that’s what it takes to give the kids what they want.

Photo Credit: Marco Ovando

The book features both drag legends and fresh faces. How does it feel to be part of the legend category now?

Child…I can’t believe it. I feel like the auntie even going on tour, being a part of the book, I’m finally able to be the one to give advice and help coach and just be somebody that can offer knowledge and experience through all of it, through photo shoots, through touring. I help them have a little sense of ease, which I’m grateful for because a lot of the older ones and everybody that’s done this before me were the same people that did that.

So, I get to pass the knowledge and the wealth and just even just a shoulder…you know, sometimes just being in a room with somebody while they going through whatever process is enough. It’s definitely leaning on each other.

The book explores drag as both an art form and a cultural force. How do you see your own drag evolving within that space?

I mean, I feel like a lot of my journey as a drag queen, I learned so much from traveling and getting to be around so many talented people. You can’t help but to evolve and just, transform as a person and grow as an artist.

You see everybody pull up and Werq the World’s always well, the people that I’ve been working with are the majority of the people that are in the book. Everyone’s an expert at what they bring, so you can’t help but want to push yourself. And all of us as creative people have that in in us and it pushes you. You know, drag is kind of a personal thing, so, of course, you want to be the best one and the best you and push yourself. So, getting to see the way everyone interprets different things on tour or during photo shoots, it makes you want to be more sickening, as they say.

Photo Credit: Marco Ovando

Nowadays, drag is influencing fashion more than ever. Do you see yourself as part of that conversation? And how do you incorporate style into your performances?

I mean, I’m not the one to toot my own horn, so I’m a little awkward when I have to talk about myself and all that. I feel like it’s an obvious thing that drag has always been there. Drag has always inspired the celebrities. It’s just now being more obvious because they’re contacting our same designers and, mind you – put this in there – we paid the actual price. I don’t think the celebrities do it. I’m just trying to say that. We actually pay full amount, which I get it. We’ve still got ways to go, but I think it’s something that’s always been there. It’s just hasn’t been in the forefront.

Now we have all of these forums and Instagram, and you get to see all the inspiration that drag has inspired. All the people that we look up to that we never thought we would be bumping shoulders next to and working with and even being around, they know our names. So, it’s kind of validating now, because you know, I feel like people always felt like they’re getting inspired by drag queens and celebrities, but now it’s like finally being acknowledged and we are doing our big ones.

If someone sees you in Dolls Volume 3, what do you hope they will take away from your image and the book as a whole?

I hope that when they see me in the book, hopefully it touches people that relate to me, understand me, come from a little island of Puerto Rico or wherever they’re from, that they see that there’s hope for everybody. I think that’s why the book is so sickening – there’s representation for everyone. And I just hope to inspire the young ones and give them a little beacon of hope.

I think it’s beyond us sometimes. I can’t put it into words, but I know that I feel like I’m doing the right thing, and that’s why I’m blessed to be having these people around me that help me be where I’m supposed to be, to do what we’re supposed to do, which is to help the little young ones that come after us to see themselves in me and the rest of the girls.

How are rehearsals going for Werq the World?

Child…as I said, I’ve done this for a long time, so I’ve learned to just have fun, smile, laugh and kiki with the girls because I used to stress out and try to be Rhythm Nation through the rehearsals, but they’re going to be hectic. It’s a lot of us trying to make a show go smooth. It’s a lot of work, but it always pays off and you just roll with the punches. So, the rehearsals are going like they’re supposed to…crazy.

Photo Credit: Marco Ovando

I know you’re playing Rihanna in the show. How are you channeling Rihanna in your performances?

Ah, I mean, she’s been one of my inspirations since forever. I think since I was a young one, I’ve always watched her videos and stuff, so I feel like I just channel her from just being a little kid watching the videos and all her creative juices. I’m just doing my tribute to her putting all her amazing music together. She’s also from a little island, so this is why it’s a beautiful thing to be on Werq the World, you get to live your personal dreams.

Werq the World is going to 48 cities. What is it like connecting with fans on such a massive scale night after night?

It’s amazing. I mean, we get to see all kinds of fans and then us being here with a bunch of the different girls you get to meet. You know, when we do personal gigs, you meet everyone that comes to see you, but you get to introduce yourself to people that may have not been a fan or whatever. So, it’s amazing getting to see all the fans that love the show from all over the world, even from little places. Sometimes we end up in places where I’m like, girl, they watch drag out here? So, we get to meet everybody all over the world. It’s a blessing.

It’s so amazing that you get to meet people that love the same stuff as you. And it’s almost like you build your own little family. Every time we get together it’s like a little reunion because a lot of people just return and come see us after they just saw us for a Halloween show, they would come back again and they see us for this one. It’s like a family. Even the people that come watch us. So, it’s fun and they’re great fans – even the ones that put crazy comments. We love y’all too!

Photo Credit: Marco Ovando

Now you’ve been a meme, you’ve had a very memorable showmance and you had your own dating show. What is next for you to conquer?

Hopefully another show, I would hope. And I don’t know, I try to take my life day by day because if I plan too much, I get anxiety. But hopefully more TV, continue to talk, continue to work. I just want to see what happens after this. Stay with me on social media when I do post and I’ll let you know. Y’all will be the first ones to know, but the sky’s the limit and I feel like half the times we do more than what we could even imagine. So, we’re going to see what’s going to happen for the following year.

I’d love to see a second season of your dating show.

Honestly. Yeah, I was going to say that because I’ve been talking to one of my friends, John, about it. He’s been my agent and I was like, I think it might be time, because with the first one, it was a lot to put yourself out there, but I feel like, no, I might be a little bit ready to do another one and maybe not do it 24 hours. Maybe we do like “A Month with Vanjie” or something – because if you could last a month, then we might work.

Dolls Volume 3 will be available at select tour stops on the 2025 Werq the World Tour and is available for online pre-order at www.marcovando.com and www.vossevents.com. Get tickets for the Werq the World tour at Voss Events. Follow Vanessa Vanjie Mateo on Instagram, TikTok and on her website.