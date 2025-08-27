Quick Drag

Quick Drag: Meet the Queens of Drag Race UK Season 7

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
1 Min Read
YouTube video

Get ready to meet twelve queens from across the pond vying to be the UK’s next drag superstar. Last week, World of Wonder announced the new queen-testants for the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, coming exclusively to WOW Presents Plus later this fall. 

Over ten weeks, the award-winning cult series sees twelve hopeful queens compete in a variety of spicy challenges and iconic games designed to test their drag skills, with the winner of the week being awarded a much-coveted RuPeter badge, and the bottoms of the week facing a Lip Sync For Their Life and the risk of elimination.

RuPaul leads an esteemed judging panel that includes regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, as well as a host of special celebrity guest judges. 

The twelve queens ready to slay the runway are: Catrin Feelings, Tayris Mongardi, Sally TM, Silllexa Diction, Pasty, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Elle Vosque, Viola, Chai T Grande, Bonnie Ann Clyde, and Bones

Read

Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey shares a shirtless sluttly little glasses moment for charity
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s arm-in-arm stroll puts dating rumors in overdrive

Get to know these fierce queens and start your engines. May the best drag queen win!

DRAQ QUEEN FABULOCITY
https://www.patreon.com/c/NicolePaigeBrooks - for an add free experience and early videos Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia and Rupaul's Drag Race Season 2 and Rupaul's drag race allstars 10 needs you to wake up

https://www.patreon.com/c/NicolePaigeBrooks - for an add free experience and early videos
Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia and Rupaul's Drag Race Season 2 and Rupaul's drag race allstars 10 needs you to wake up

2.5K 348

YouTube Video UExHTHM3eUpXZU1JWmRIMzc5SlBpLVdTc3RBbkRXcmRJZy43NjBBRkNFNTM1ODdDMDgw

Wake Up - A Motivational Monday Morning Moment with Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta Georgia

Socialite Life August 4, 2025 5:00 AM

the drama in the drag community is REAL! If you’re struggling, consider therapy with our sponsor. Click https://betterhelp.com/koriking for a 10% discount on your first month of therapy. ❤️ Video Edited By JV Productions, LLC www.jvproductionsllc.com on this weeks video, I start to show you my new drug room and the begining go the tour with me and Lydia 🎥 PREVIOUS VIDEO » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uNqLnnGq6Q 👕 MERCH » https://www.dragqueenmerch.com/collections/kori-king 🛎 Subscribe to my channel to join the Kingdom & hit the notification bell so you never miss an upload!»https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0HoNS_yCn9exrahXJZYm9g for new videos! JOIN THE KINGDOM Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/koriking/ TikTok » https://www.tiktok.com/@korithekiing Twitter » https://twitter.com/Kori_kiing

the drama in the drag community is REAL! If you’re struggling, consider therapy with our sponsor. Click https://betterhelp.com/koriking for a 10% discount on your first month of therapy. ❤️
Video Edited By JV Productions, LLC www.jvproductionsllc.com

on this weeks video, I start to show you my new drug room and the begining go the tour with me and Lydia

🎥 PREVIOUS VIDEO » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uNqLnnGq6Q
👕 MERCH » https://www.dragqueenmerch.com/collections/kori-king
🛎 Subscribe to my channel to join the Kingdom & hit the notification bell so you never miss an upload!»https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0HoNS_yCn9exrahXJZYm9g for new videos!
JOIN THE KINGDOM
Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/koriking/
TikTok » https://www.tiktok.com/@korithekiing
Twitter » https://twitter.com/Kori_kiing

3.2K 279

YouTube Video UExHTHM3eUpXZU1JWmRIMzc5SlBpLVdTc3RBbkRXcmRJZy4yRkI2ODMzMTcwQTRGMTdC

ON TOUR WITH LYDIA AND NEW DRAG ROOM ?!?!|Kori King

Socialite Life August 8, 2025 1:32 PM

Step right up! The circus is in town! And we've got our favorite clown: JIMBO! On The Kelly Mantle Show! They talk about big tops and big titties! Their favorite strip club, Jumbo's Clown Room! Winning Drag Race All Stars 8, Foolish Games, Jimbo's infamous visit to Ru's home for breakfast, Pee Wee Herman, Shirley Temple, Bjork, balogna and so much more! Also Jimbo has a surprise announcement. Tune in to find out! Kelly IG: @kellymantle Kelly TikTok: @thekellymantle Jimbo IG: @jimbothedragclown Jimbo TikTok: @jimbothedragclown John Mark IG: @johnmarkcreative Go to https://HelloFresh.com/MANTLE10FM now to Get 10 Free Meals + a Free Item for Life!

Step right up! The circus is in town! And we've got our favorite clown: JIMBO! On The Kelly Mantle Show! They talk about big tops and big titties! Their favorite strip club, Jumbo's Clown Room! Winning Drag Race All Stars 8, Foolish Games, Jimbo's infamous visit to Ru's home for breakfast, Pee Wee Herman, Shirley Temple, Bjork, balogna and so much more! Also Jimbo has a surprise announcement. Tune in to find out!

Kelly IG: @kellymantle
Kelly TikTok: @thekellymantle
Jimbo IG: @jimbothedragclown
Jimbo TikTok: @jimbothedragclown
John Mark IG: @johnmarkcreative

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/MANTLE10FM now to Get 10 Free Meals + a Free Item for Life!

2.5K 252

YouTube Video UExHTHM3eUpXZU1JWmRIMzc5SlBpLVdTc3RBbkRXcmRJZy44RUEzOEE2MDE4MDM2MTky

Jimbo Brings The Circus To The Kelly Mantle Show!

Socialite Life August 6, 2025 2:00 AM

Holisss!!! Thank you so much for watching! Let me know what type of videos or ideas you would like to see in the comments below! Los AMO!!! CAMEOS https://www.cameo.com/morphinelovemua Subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/c/morphinelovemakeup and turn on all push notifications so you don't miss a thing! FOR MORPHINE MERCH: https://www.morphinelovedion.com/ Follow Morphine Love Dion: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morphinelovemua/?hl=en TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@morphinelovemua?lang=en X: https://twitter.com/morphinelovemua?lang=en Video Edited By: JV Productions, LLC https://www.jvproductionsllc.com/ #rupaulsdragrace #rupaulsdragraceseason16 #morphinelovedion #dragqueen #makeup #makeuptutorial

Holisss!!!

Thank you so much for watching! Let me know what type of videos or ideas you would like to see in the comments below!

Los AMO!!!

CAMEOS
https://www.cameo.com/morphinelovemua

Subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/c/morphinelovemakeup and turn on all push notifications so you don't miss a thing!

FOR MORPHINE MERCH:
https://www.morphinelovedion.com/

Follow Morphine Love Dion:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morphinelovemua/?hl=en

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@morphinelovemua?lang=en

X: https://twitter.com/morphinelovemua?lang=en

Video Edited By: JV Productions, LLC https://www.jvproductionsllc.com/


#rupaulsdragrace #rupaulsdragraceseason16 #morphinelovedion #dragqueen #makeup #makeuptutorial

3.9K 331

YouTube Video UExHTHM3eUpXZU1JWmRIMzc5SlBpLVdTc3RBbkRXcmRJZy5DN0Y5ODNGRkJDMEIwNDZB

FULL FACE USING ONLY DOLLAR TREE MAKEUP

Socialite Life August 6, 2025 1:00 PM

Click this link to download FaceApp https://faceapp.com/get/dRTjL and try a free PRO version for 1 week! In today’s episode, I talk with Aquaria about social awkwardness, djing, the nutcracker, THE CRAZIEST NY STORY EVER and so much more! Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any upcoming guests! And support the channel at Patreon.com/MaddyMorphosis for exclusive content, such as deleted scenes, fan Q&A’s and so much more! —Chapters— 00:00 Intro 04:20 DJing / Thoughts on Drag DJs 08:37 Dropping Out of College / The Gandhi of Drag 14:44 First Time In Drag 18:32 Parents Supporting Their Children 21:30 SPONSORED BY MINT MOBILE 23:08 Fashion Inspiration / Becoming a Dancer 25:42 Being Ghey in Highschool 27:03 Friendships and Lack Thereof 32:00 Aquaria’s Brain / Trouble Vibing with Others 40:33 Being Unhappy with Self / Feeling Unloved 42:50 Becoming a NY Socialite 45:35 COURTNEY ACT’S NEW SHOW “RNR”, SPONSORED BY FACTOR 45:54 Aquaria’s CRAZIEST New York Moment 47:30 Internet Hate / Relationship to Sharon Needles 52:22 Twitter Beefs 56:12 Full Circle Moment 58:57 Parting Gift 1:01:28 Relationship Struggles 1:03:23 Outro

Click this link to download FaceApp https://faceapp.com/get/dRTjL and try a free PRO version for 1 week!

In today’s episode, I talk with Aquaria about social awkwardness, djing, the nutcracker, THE CRAZIEST NY STORY EVER and so much more!

Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any upcoming guests! And support the channel at Patreon.com/MaddyMorphosis for exclusive content, such as deleted scenes, fan Q&A’s and so much more!

—Chapters—
00:00 Intro
04:20 DJing / Thoughts on Drag DJs
08:37 Dropping Out of College / The Gandhi of Drag
14:44 First Time In Drag
18:32 Parents Supporting Their Children
21:30 SPONSORED BY MINT MOBILE
23:08 Fashion Inspiration / Becoming a Dancer
25:42 Being Ghey in Highschool
27:03 Friendships and Lack Thereof
32:00 Aquaria’s Brain / Trouble Vibing with Others
40:33 Being Unhappy with Self / Feeling Unloved
42:50 Becoming a NY Socialite
45:35 COURTNEY ACT’S NEW SHOW “RNR”, SPONSORED BY FACTOR
45:54 Aquaria’s CRAZIEST New York Moment
47:30 Internet Hate / Relationship to Sharon Needles
52:22 Twitter Beefs
56:12 Full Circle Moment
58:57 Parting Gift
1:01:28 Relationship Struggles
1:03:23 Outro

5.2K 886

YouTube Video UExHTHM3eUpXZU1JWmRIMzc5SlBpLVdTc3RBbkRXcmRJZy5DRTcwNEVBNEEyQTZDM0Ex

AQUARIA | Give It To Me Straight | Ep 67

Socialite Life July 31, 2025 4:36 PM

Cha-Ching! Monét X Change drops in on The Kelly Mantle Show. She is here to spill, and we are here to soak it up! Monét and Kelly dismantle the drama that's been going around and break it down! They also talk about Drag Race duos on Amazing Race, The Survivor Experience, Monét's trip to Oklahoma, OG gigs, and so much more! And Monét has a surprise announcement! Tune in to find out! Kelly IG: @kellymantle Kelly TikTok: @thekellymantle Monét X Change IG: @monetxchange Monét X Change TikTok: @themonetxchange #monetxchange

Cha-Ching! Monét X Change drops in on The Kelly Mantle Show. She is here to spill, and we are here to soak it up! Monét and Kelly dismantle the drama that's been going around and break it down! They also talk about Drag Race duos on Amazing Race, The Survivor Experience, Monét's trip to Oklahoma, OG gigs, and so much more! And Monét has a surprise announcement! Tune in to find out!

Kelly IG: @kellymantle
Kelly TikTok: @thekellymantle
Monét X Change IG: @monetxchange
Monét X Change TikTok: @themonetxchange

#monetxchange

3.5K 412

YouTube Video UExHTHM3eUpXZU1JWmRIMzc5SlBpLVdTc3RBbkRXcmRJZy5BRDAwMkFENUFBQkZFMDg1

Monét X Change And Kelly Mantle Dismantle The Drama!

Socialite Life July 30, 2025 2:00 AM

Let the SLAY-offs begin! Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale premieres August 13 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide: https://bit.ly/4lpcAGw Filipino pride meets global Asian drag excellence in the fiercest drag showdown of the year! Building off the wildly-popular Drag Race Philippines format, 12 dazzling queens battle for the crown to enter the Slaysian Hall of Fame in this brand-new series entering the Drag Race universe. #DragRacePH queens slay accla competing with Asian queens from across the Drag Race franchise in this unique battle royale for the crown. Subscribe: http://youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=wowpresents World of Wonder has reshaped international pop culture, earning 33 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via Drag Race and DragCon. Watch the Drag Race franchise and exclusive WOW Originals on WOW Presents Plus.

Let the SLAY-offs begin! Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale premieres August 13 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide: https://bit.ly/4lpcAGw

Filipino pride meets global Asian drag excellence in the fiercest drag showdown of the year! Building off the wildly-popular Drag Race Philippines format, 12 dazzling queens battle for the crown to enter the Slaysian Hall of Fame in this brand-new series entering the Drag Race universe. #DragRacePH queens slay accla competing with Asian queens from across the Drag Race franchise in this unique battle royale for the crown.

Subscribe: http://youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=wowpresents

World of Wonder has reshaped international pop culture, earning 33 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via Drag Race and DragCon. Watch the Drag Race franchise and exclusive WOW Originals on WOW Presents Plus.

9.5K 776

YouTube Video UExHTHM3eUpXZU1JWmRIMzc5SlBpLVdTc3RBbkRXcmRJZy4zOEJCQkE0QjlEMDQyMzA3

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale | Official Trailer | WOW Presents Plus

Socialite Life July 29, 2025 8:03 PM

Kinks, banana powder, the legend of Orangé Juicé, and scandalous secret kaikais. One of the competing-ist Drag Race Queens of all time, Jujubee AKA Airline AKA Don't Call Her Allen, joins Bob to settle some long-standing beefs and finally come clean about a shocking theft that will rock the drag world (and the airline industry). Oh, if you see Bianca Del Rio, tell her Jujubee has a love note for her. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe! @jujubeeonline @PurseFirstStudios

Kinks, banana powder, the legend of Orangé Juicé, and scandalous secret kaikais. One of the competing-ist Drag Race Queens of all time, Jujubee AKA Airline AKA Don't Call Her Allen, joins Bob to settle some long-standing beefs and finally come clean about a shocking theft that will rock the drag world (and the airline industry). Oh, if you see Bianca Del Rio, tell her Jujubee has a love note for her. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe!

@jujubeeonline

@PurseFirstStudios

8.8K 608

YouTube Video UExHTHM3eUpXZU1JWmRIMzc5SlBpLVdTc3RBbkRXcmRJZy4zMThCQUQwNDExRUYyQ0JC

Jujubee reads me for FILTH!!! | Bob The Drag Queen

Socialite Life July 25, 2025 2:00 PM

It’s giving big winner energy! 👑 #GlobalAllStars champ Alyssa Edwards joins Monét X Change at#ThePitStop to recap the #AllStars10 finale ⭐️ #MTV #DragRace Go watch on MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/rupauls-drag-race/ Everywhere else watch here: https://dragrace.wowpresentsplus.com/ Now on YouTube TV: https://tv.youtube.com/welcome/ Listen to Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul's Drag Race Podcast hosted by Alec Mappa and Loni Love. Available wherever you get your podcasts: https://podcasts.iheart.com/Squirrel-Friends-YT More from RuPaul's Drag Race: Official Website: http://www.mtv.com/shows/rupauls-drag-race Follow RuPaul's Drag Race on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rupaulsdragrace Follow RuPaul's Drag Race on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rupaulsdragrace Follow RuPaul's Drag Race on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rupaulsdragrace Like RuPaul's Drag Race on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rupaulsdragrace

It’s giving big winner energy! 👑 #GlobalAllStars champ Alyssa Edwards joins Monét X Change at#ThePitStop to recap the #AllStars10 finale ⭐️

#MTV #DragRace

Go watch on MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/rupauls-drag-race/
Everywhere else watch here: https://dragrace.wowpresentsplus.com/

Now on YouTube TV: https://tv.youtube.com/welcome/

Listen to Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul's Drag Race Podcast hosted by Alec Mappa and Loni Love. Available wherever you get your podcasts: https://podcasts.iheart.com/Squirrel-Friends-YT

More from RuPaul's Drag Race:
Official Website: http://www.mtv.com/shows/rupauls-drag-race
Follow RuPaul's Drag Race on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rupaulsdragrace
Follow RuPaul's Drag Race on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rupaulsdragrace
Follow RuPaul's Drag Race on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rupaulsdragrace
Like RuPaul's Drag Race on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rupaulsdragrace

20.8K 2.6K

YouTube Video UExHTHM3eUpXZU1JWmRIMzc5SlBpLVdTc3RBbkRXcmRJZy5ENjZDOTg4NDY5M0Y5MzM2

The Pit Stop AS10 E12 🏁 Monét X Change & Alyssa Edwards Crown An All-Star! | RuPaul’s Drag Race

Socialite Life July 19, 2025 11:00 AM

Load More... Subscribe

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
TAGGED:
Previous Article Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is Ready for Her Close-Up in Dolls Volume 3
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $21.84
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-27 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x