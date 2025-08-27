Quick Drag: Meet the Queens of Drag Race UK Season 7

Get ready to meet twelve queens from across the pond vying to be the UK’s next drag superstar. Last week, World of Wonder announced the new queen-testants for the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, coming exclusively to WOW Presents Plus later this fall.
Over ten weeks, the award-winning cult series sees twelve hopeful queens compete in a variety of spicy challenges and iconic games designed to test their drag skills, with the winner of the week being awarded a much-coveted RuPeter badge, and the bottoms of the week facing a Lip Sync For Their Life and the risk of elimination.
RuPaul leads an esteemed judging panel that includes regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, as well as a host of special celebrity guest judges.
The twelve queens ready to slay the runway are: Catrin Feelings, Tayris Mongardi, Sally TM, Silllexa Diction, Pasty, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Elle Vosque, Viola, Chai T Grande, Bonnie Ann Clyde, and Bones.
Get to know these fierce queens and start your engines. May the best drag queen win!
