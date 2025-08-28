Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Bad Bunny, Austin Butler, Orlando Bloom, Tilda Swinton, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
4 Min Read
New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

George Clooney arriving at the Excelsior Hotel landing stage in Venice, Italy on August 27, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - Celebrity Arrivals - Day 1
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Adam Sandler at the Excelsior Hotel pier on Day 1 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 27, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - Celebrity Arrivals - Day 1
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Jessica Chastain at the Mexico City premiere of ‘Dreams’ at the Cinepolis Plaza Miyana on August 26, 2025.

Mexico City premiere of 'Dreams'
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages


Barbara Palvin at the ‘La Grazia’ Opening Night Gala Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 27, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'La Grazia' Opening Night Gala Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Cate Blanchett at the ‘La Grazia’ Opening Night Gala Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 27, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'La Grazia' Opening Night Gala Premiere
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Marco Fantini at the ‘La Grazia’ Opening Night Gala Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 27, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'La Grazia' Opening Night Gala Premiere
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Leni Klum and Hedi Klum at the ‘La Grazia’ Opening Night Gala Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 27, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'La Grazia' Opening Night Gala Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Tilda Swinton at the ‘La Grazia’ Opening Night Gala Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 27, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'La Grazia' Opening Night Gala Premiere
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Orlando Bloom attends ‘The Cut’ special screening at Curzon Soho, in central London on August 27, 2025.

London Special Screening Of 'The Cut'
Photo Credit: James Manning/PA Images/INSTARimages

Chris Appleton sips on evian natural spring water while watching the Women’s Singles 1st Round with Kitty-blu Appleton at the US Open in New York City on August 26, 2025.

Chris Appleton and Kitty-blu Appleton
Photo Credit: Michael Mooney/USTA

Comedian John Mulaney and his wife and actress Oliva Munn attend the 2025 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York on August 26, 2025.

US Open - Celebrity Sightings
Photo Credit: David Lobel/INSTARimages

Bridget Moynahan in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 26, 2025. 

Bridget Moynahan
Photo Credit: Emirates 

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 26, 2025. 

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu
Photo Credit: Emirates 

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 26, 2025. 

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner
Photo Credit: Emirates 

Bad Bunny at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Austin Butler at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Hugh Jackman at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Regina King at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Matt Smith at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Zoe Kravitz at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Bad Bunny and Austin Butler at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

