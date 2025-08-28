Instahottie: Yoga teacher and personal trainer Zacharias Niedzwiecki

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Zacharias Niedzwiecki.

If you can tell by his abs, Zacharias Niedzwiecki is into fitness and wellness. Zacharias is a former professional opera singer turned seasoned fitness professional. What made him fall in love with opera? “I was first drawn to the beauty of opera. When I was young, I thought that it was the most beautiful art form I ever experienced. I wanted to somehow be that beautiful too, so I aspired to be an opera singer. Somehow those aspirations became reality.”

As for fitness, ” I first got started in fitness simply to get in shape. I didn’t feel entirely comfortable in my own skin so I made the choice to change that. Years later is just part of my lifestyle, besides teaching fitness working out everyday is just part of my routine. Some people read the paper with their coffee in the morning, I workout.”

If you live in Chicago, Illinois, you can take one of his Power Core classes at Equinox.

It is rumored that Zacharias may be dating Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski. You can catch a few glimpses of Antoni in a few of his carousels of photos.

