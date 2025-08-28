Quick Drag: Painting with Trixie Mattel and Sapphira Cristál

I love Sapphira Cristál, and I will use any opportunity to tell you how amazing she is. The runner-up and Miss Congeniality from RPDR Season 16 is here for a GRWM video with Trixie Mattel, and tea is spilled.

Celebrating her 16th drag anniversary, Sapphira talks about Drag Race (and the surprising number of times she auditioned for the show), performing in Las Vegas, spirituality, and lots of chat about Katya. (Fun fact: Sapphira has known Katya longer than Trixie has.)

I could watch these two for hours – and any friend of Honey Davenport is someone I need in my life.