A first look at Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein in Monster

Netflix has unveiled the first official images of Charlie Hunnam‘s dramatic transformation into notorious serial killer Ed Gein for the upcoming third season of Ryan Murphy‘s Monster anthology series. Charlie Hunnam has undergone a remarkable transformation into killer Ed Gein, as seen in new posters released ahead of the show’s October 3 premiere date.

The images showcase a drastically different side of the British actor, who is best known for his role as the charismatic Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy. Poster art shows the British actor in full costume for the first time, wielding a chainsaw in one shot and removing an eerie mask in another, highlighting the disturbing nature of the character he portrays.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story marks a significant departure from Hunnam’s previous roles, positioning him as one of America’s most infamous killers.

The series promises to explore the dark psychology behind Gein’s crimes in 1950s rural Wisconsin. According to the show’s official description, the story follows a seemingly mild-mannered recluse who harbored gruesome secrets on his decaying farm. Gein’s disturbing legacy would later inspire countless horror films, including Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has assembled an impressive supporting cast to complement Hunnam’s central performance. Laurie Metcalf also joins the cast as Ed’s mother, Augusta Gein. Tom Hollander will play Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams joins as Alma Hitchcock, suggesting the series will explore Gein’s influence on popular culture and cinema.

The Monster franchise has previously achieved significant success with its first two seasons, which focused on Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers, respectively. Production has long since concluded on season 3 of Monsters, with the series confirmed to return in October 2025, indicating Netflix’s confidence in the anthology’s continued appeal.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

This latest installment represents another collaboration between creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, who have become synonymous with true crime television. The series aims to examine how Gein’s horrific acts fundamentally changed American horror culture and established the template for fictional monsters that continue to terrify audiences today.

The casting of Charlie Hunnam signals Netflix’s commitment to bringing A-list talent to its true crime productions. His physical transformation for the role demonstrates the lengths to which the production has gone to portray this dark chapter in American criminal history authentically.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story will premiere exclusively on Netflix on October 3, 2025, continuing the platform’s dominance in the true crime genre.