Ariana Grande announces highly-anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour for 2026

The wait is officially over for Arianators around the world. Pop sensation Ariana Grande has finally announced her long-awaited return to the stage with the Eternal Sunshine Tour, marking her first major tour in seven years. The Grammy-winning artist shared the news on Thursday, sending fans into a frenzy across social media platforms.

Starting June 6 in Oakland, Calif., the Wicked actress will travel through Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Montreal, and more North American cities before finishing with five shows at the O2 Arena in London in August. The announcement comes as a delightful surprise to fans who have been eagerly waiting for Grande to tour her critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

Meanwhile, the tour announcement has already generated tremendous excitement among her devoted fanbase. “see you next year,” Grande wrote in her caption alongside a stunning tour poster that perfectly captures the dreamy aesthetic of her latest album. The simple yet powerful message has sparked countless reactions from fans who have been yearning for the chance to experience her signature vocals and captivating stage presence live.

Additionally, Grande has made the ticket purchasing process more accessible for her dedicated followers. A presale for shows in the United States and Canada will kick off Sept. 9, while a presale for the London concerts will go live Sept. 16. Fans have until September 7 to sign up on Grande’s official website to participate in the exclusive presale, ensuring that her most loyal supporters get first access to tickets.

The timing of this announcement couldn’t be more perfect, especially considering Grande’s previous hesitation about touring. She has not properly hit the road since the Sweetener World Tour wrapped that December in 2019. However, the pop icon has clearly evolved her perspective on returning to live performances.

May 7, 2018 – New York, New York – Ariana Grande. 2018 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Photo Credit: Christopher Smith/AdMedia

The Eternal Sunshine Tour will celebrate an album that has already achieved remarkable commercial success. Released in March 2024, Eternal Sunshine spent three weeks atop the Billboard 200, marking Grande’s sixth No. 1 on the chart. The album has resonated deeply with both critics and fans, showcasing Grande’s continued evolution as an artist.

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Moreover, the album’s chart-topping singles have dominated the airwaves throughout 2024. The album spawned two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Yes, And?” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).” These hits will undoubtedly become crowd favorites during the upcoming tour performances.

06-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

06-09 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

06-13 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

06-14 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

06-17 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

06-19 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

06-24 Austin, TX – Moody Center

06-26 Austin, TX – Moody Center

06-30 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

07-02 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

07-06 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-08 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-12 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-13 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-16 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-18 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-22 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-24 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-28 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

07-30 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

08-03 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-05 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-15 London, England – O2 Arena

08-16 London, England – O2 Arena

08-19 London, England – O2 Arena

08-20 London, England – O2 Arena

08-23 London, England – O2 Arena