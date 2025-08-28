Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski hard launches romance with personal trainer Zacharias Niedzwiecki

Well, well, well – looks like Antoni Porowski has officially taken his relationship public! The beloved and hunky Queer Eye star just dropped some major relationship news on Instagram, and fans are absolutely losing their minds over it.

The 41-year-old food and wine expert shared some seriously cute photos from what appears to be a romantic getaway to Traverse City, Michigan. But here’s the kicker – he wasn’t alone. Antoni was with his new boyfriend, 33-year-old personal trainer Zacharias Niedzwiecki (who also just happens to be this week’s Socialite Life Instahottie), making their relationship Instagram official in the most adorable way possible.

Now, if you’ve been following Antoni’s love life, you know he’s usually pretty private about his relationships. So when he decided to share these intimate moments with his followers, it was kind of a big deal. The Instagram post featured several photos of the couple enjoying their Michigan adventure, and honestly, they look absolutely smitten with each other.

The caption was perfectly Antoni – playful yet subtle. “Pro-tip: find a local to show u around Traverse City 😉” he wrote, clearly referencing his personal trainer boyfriend who seems to know all the best spots in the area. Talk about relationship goals, right?

What makes this even more interesting is that Zacharias works as a personal trainer, which probably means he’s helping Antoni stay in incredible shape. Let’s be honest – we’ve all seen those Queer Eye shirtless scenes, and clearly, whatever workout routine they’re doing together is working wonders.

The couple’s Michigan trip looked absolutely dreamy, with scenic views and plenty of romantic moments captured on camera. It’s refreshing to see Antoni looking so happy and relaxed, especially after keeping his dating life relatively low-key in recent years.

Antoni Porowski attends the world premiere of “Cats” at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Fans have been flooding the comments section with heart emojis and congratulatory messages, clearly thrilled to see their favorite foodie find love. And honestly, who wouldn’t be excited? Antoni deserves all the happiness in the world, and it seems like he’s found it with his personal trainer boyfriend.

This revelation comes at a time when Antoni has been thriving professionally, too. With Queer Eye about to air its final season and his various food projects taking off, it looks like both his personal and professional life are firing on all cylinders.