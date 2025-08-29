Anne Hathaway had the perfect response to falling down stairs on Devil Wears Prada 2 set

Sometimes life imitates art in the most unexpected ways. Recently, Anne Hathaway had the best reaction after her recent tumble on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 went viral, proving once again that she can turn any mishap into a moment of pure charm.

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted filming in New York City when disaster struck in the most fashionable way possible. The actress is all dolled up, leaving her front door in heels when she takes a tumble down a flight of stairs. However, instead of letting the embarrassing moment dampen her spirits, Hathaway chose to embrace the comedy gold that had just unfolded before the cameras.

What made this stumble particularly entertaining was how it immediately transported fans back to her iconic Princess Diaries days. After taking that spill on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway made fun of herself by posting a Princess Diaries throwback.

The connection wasn’t lost on anyone who remembered her character Mia Thermopolis’s memorable tumbles throughout that beloved film series.

Social media erupted with delighted reactions from fans who couldn’t help but notice the pattern. Fans joked that “stairs have had it out for her since 2001” while others lovingly dubbed her “clumsy-coded”. The internet’s response was overwhelmingly affectionate, celebrating Hathaway’s ability to maintain her composure and sense of humor.

Rather than hiding from the viral moment, Hathaway leaned into the comedy. Her response demonstrated exactly why she remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. Many highlighted how she manages to turn even a misstep into a moment of charisma, with one commenter quipping: “Even when she falls, she falls like a queen”.

Anne Hathaway spotted on location filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York on August 27, 2025. Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

The incident has only added to the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated sequel. Two decades later, that fall still defines Hathaway’s uncanny ability to turn embarrassing moments into career highlights. Her graceful handling of this latest stumble proves that some things never change – and that’s exactly what fans love about her.

Meanwhile, production continues on the sequel that brings together the original cast, including Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt, for another fashionable adventure in the cutthroat world of high fashion.