Celebrity

Chris Evans leaked Honey Don’t jockstrap scene goes viral

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
3 Min Read
Chris Evans
Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

The internet has officially broken, and this time, Chris Evans is to blame (this is not his first time doing so). A recently leaked scene from his upcoming project “Honey Don’t” featuring the beloved actor in nothing but a jockstrap has sent social media into complete meltdown mode.

The clip, which surfaced on Twitter early Tuesday (August 26, 2025) morning, shows Evans in what appears to be a locker room setting. Within hours, the hashtag #ChrisEvansJockstrap was trending worldwide because, apparently, this is where we are as a society now.

“I wasn’t ready for this level of thirst trap at 8 AM,” tweeted one user, perfectly capturing the collective mood of millions of scrolling users who got more than they bargained for with their morning coffee.

The scene from Honey Don’t appears to be part of a comedy sequence, though honestly, nobody seems to be paying attention to the plot details right now. Instead, Twitter has transformed into a virtual fan convention where everyone’s suddenly developed a deep appreciation for athletic wear.

Read

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Chris Evans shares extra-special details of his proposal to wife Alba Baptista
World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Gray Man'
Chris Evans is making his return to Marvel in Avengers: Doomsday
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Chris Evans arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Mar. 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by PA Images/INSTARimages)

Meanwhile, Evans’ representatives have remained suspiciously quiet about the leak. However, sources close to the production suggest this wasn’t exactly an accidental slip. “Let’s just say the marketing team isn’t exactly panicking,” revealed an anonymous industry insider.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect either. Just as promotional campaigns for Honey Don’t were ramping up, this little “accident” has generated more buzz than any traditional advertising campaign could dream of achieving.

MAXIM's 2008 Hot 100 Party to Celebrate the World's Most Beautiful Women
Chris Evans arrives at MAXIM’s 2008 Hot 100 Party to Celebrate the World’s Most Beautiful Women on May 21, 2008, at Paramount Studios, Hollywood, CA, USA. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Naturally, the internet being the internet, memes have already started flooding every platform. From Captain America shield jokes to creative interpretations of “America’s ass,” the creativity knows no bounds.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
TAGGED:
Previous Article Anne Hathaway On Location Filming 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' In New York Anne Hathaway had the perfect response to falling down stairs on Devil Wears Prada 2 set
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
$30.99 $19.90
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-28 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x