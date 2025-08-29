Chris Evans leaked Honey Don’t jockstrap scene goes viral

The internet has officially broken, and this time, Chris Evans is to blame (this is not his first time doing so). A recently leaked scene from his upcoming project “Honey Don’t” featuring the beloved actor in nothing but a jockstrap has sent social media into complete meltdown mode.

The clip, which surfaced on Twitter early Tuesday (August 26, 2025) morning, shows Evans in what appears to be a locker room setting. Within hours, the hashtag #ChrisEvansJockstrap was trending worldwide because, apparently, this is where we are as a society now.

Chris Evans in a jockstrap is the best news of the day: https://t.co/tsuUs8DfLr pic.twitter.com/0aVmBdbkOs — Alan Bennett Ilagan (@alanilagan) August 23, 2025

“I wasn’t ready for this level of thirst trap at 8 AM,” tweeted one user, perfectly capturing the collective mood of millions of scrolling users who got more than they bargained for with their morning coffee.

The scene from Honey Don’t appears to be part of a comedy sequence, though honestly, nobody seems to be paying attention to the plot details right now. Instead, Twitter has transformed into a virtual fan convention where everyone’s suddenly developed a deep appreciation for athletic wear.

Chris Evans arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Mar. 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by PA Images/INSTARimages)

Meanwhile, Evans’ representatives have remained suspiciously quiet about the leak. However, sources close to the production suggest this wasn’t exactly an accidental slip. “Let’s just say the marketing team isn’t exactly panicking,” revealed an anonymous industry insider.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect either. Just as promotional campaigns for Honey Don’t were ramping up, this little “accident” has generated more buzz than any traditional advertising campaign could dream of achieving.

Chris Evans arrives at MAXIM’s 2008 Hot 100 Party to Celebrate the World’s Most Beautiful Women on May 21, 2008, at Paramount Studios, Hollywood, CA, USA. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Naturally, the internet being the internet, memes have already started flooding every platform. From Captain America shield jokes to creative interpretations of “America’s ass,” the creativity knows no bounds.