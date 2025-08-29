Quick Drag: Inside Jaida Essence Hall’s Closet

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Season 12 winner (a/k/a the first queen to be crowned by a facekini-wearing RuPaul) and All Stars 7 contestant Jaida Essence Hall is the latest queen featured on “Out of the Closet.”
In addition to giving us sage advice about hangers, Jaida talks about moving from and living in Vegas (performing in Drag Race LIVE), the link between fashion and drag, and the perils of touring with a breastplate.
Of course, shares a peek into her wardrobe to show off some of her iconic looks, including her season 12 and All Stars entrance looks, her political debate look (that birthed her infamous catchphrase “look over there!”), and her crystalized All Stars promo look.
And if you have this queen’s jacket from the season 12 Drag Race Live challenge, give it back!
Wake Up - A Motivational Monday Morning Moment with Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta Georgia
ON TOUR WITH LYDIA AND NEW DRAG ROOM ?!?!|Kori King
Jimbo Brings The Circus To The Kelly Mantle Show!
FULL FACE USING ONLY DOLLAR TREE MAKEUP
AQUARIA | Give It To Me Straight | Ep 67
Monét X Change And Kelly Mantle Dismantle The Drama!
Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale | Official Trailer | WOW Presents Plus
Jujubee reads me for FILTH!!! | Bob The Drag Queen
The Pit Stop AS10 E12 🏁 Monét X Change & Alyssa Edwards Crown An All-Star! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
Join the SL Community
Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.