Quick Drag: Inside Jaida Essence Hall’s Closet

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Season 12 winner (a/k/a the first queen to be crowned by a facekini-wearing RuPaul) and All Stars 7 contestant Jaida Essence Hall is the latest queen featured on “Out of the Closet.”

In addition to giving us sage advice about hangers, Jaida talks about moving from and living in Vegas (performing in Drag Race LIVE), the link between fashion and drag, and the perils of touring with a breastplate.

Of course, shares a peek into her wardrobe to show off some of her iconic looks, including her season 12 and All Stars entrance looks, her political debate look (that birthed her infamous catchphrase “look over there!”), and her crystalized All Stars promo look.

And if you have this queen’s jacket from the season 12 Drag Race Live challenge, give it back!