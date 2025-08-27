Jonathan Bailey shares a shirtless sluttly little glasses moment for charity

Jonathan Bailey has jumped headfirst into his latest charitable venture with the enthusiasm of a kid in a candy store.

The heartthrob recently portrayed Dr Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth, and from the moment the first images dropped, fans couldn’t stop swooning over his character’s “slutty little glasses“. The thirst became so real that Bailey himself started using the eyewear as a cheeky marketing tool for the film.

Come June, our favorite spectacled star revealed a collab between The Shameless Fund and Cubitts, the masterminds behind those infamous glasses.

Jonathan Bailey at the premiere of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ at Hearst Plaza at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 23, 2025. Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Launched last year, the charity’s mission is crystal clear: “to use brand collaborations to raise money to support LGBTQ+ rights and organisations.”

Recently, Bailey and the charity have been blessing our feeds with snaps of celebs like Cara Delevingne and Kylie rocking the “Loomis” specs.

And on Monday (August 25, 2025), Bailey dropped a photo that sent the internet into meltdown – himself, shirtless, wearing those pink-tinted glasses in what looks like a desert setting. The landscape was parched, but the comments section? Absolutely thirsting.

Last week, Cubitts announced round two of the Loomis glasses saga. Another 1,000 pairs are up for grabs on pre-order after the first batch vanished faster than free pizza at a college party. Half of all net profits will go straight to The Shameless Fund.

“I’ve been a Cubitts fan for nearly a decade – they’re absolute rockstars with killer style and the coolest team ever,” Bailey gushed. “I’m over the moon that The Shameless Fund’s first 2025 collab is with them.

“These glasses? They make everyone look sexy, feel sexy, and see the world through rose-colored lenses. And let’s be real, we could all use that right now. Go wild.”